Lyn May revealed that she had an affair with Vicente Fernández, who came to fight for her

After the death of Vicente Fernandez last December 12, Lyn may confessed some details of the relationship that he would have had with the singer when they were both married.

As expressed by Lyn May in an interview with First hand, the death of Charro de Huentitán It was a great loss for her, because she lived some memorable anecdotes with the singer, although they are personal and she did not want to exhibit them out of respect for him and the Fernández family.

However, it did reveal that The king was part of the men who conquered her heart, just as she did with him, since she commented that years ago they had a relationship while she was married and, even, this caused the singer to go to blows with her husband.

“We had a relationship, but I’m telling you, out of respect I can’t say anything. I think that we all knew it was a happy eye and that we had relationships, with some colleagues, not just me (…) and working together, imagine “, confessed the star.

And it is that on previous occasions the actress revealed that she would have maintained a very close friendship with Chente when they worked together on the Blanquita Theater. However, at that time he assured that he always used to hug her in a loving way, but just as a friend.

Now, in addition to confirming that he would have maintained something more than a friendship, he assured that the interpreter of This jealousy came to fight strongly with the then husband of the dancer, as he would have found him in a compromising situation.

“I was married and he hugged me, as he did not realize that my husband was coming, behind me, the fight between them was very strong (…) beating for meLyn May pointed out.

As you recall the starlet, she and Chente They were kissing in the theater while her husband approached them, at which point the singer also realized what was about to happen and beat him against him. “They were fighting for a long time until my brother separated them”Lyn said.

The actress will now remember her once-loving partner and the talented artist that he was. “A sweet man, a loving person, a person who loved me and a person who is the idol of the whole world, who left songs, who left a beautiful legacy, that the whole world loves him and we are going to miss him very much ”, shared May.

The dancer’s comments for her memories with him Charro de Huentitán They were not well received by the drivers, who criticized her for talking about this issue when the singer died only three days ago.

However, it is not the first time that Lyn May recognizes the affection he felt for Vicente Fernández, because a few months ago, when the singer had the tragic accident that led him to spend his last days in a hospital, the starlet confessed that I would have liked to visit it, but he knew that it was not possible, because he was in intensive care and only his family members could have a small approach.

In fact, the Acapulqueña wanted to be able to give a gift to the interpreter of Here between us, and this detail was not about anything other than a picture of when they worked together in the theater, where her husband and the singer would have quarreled.

“I’m going to bring you a souvenir or a photo of when we were at the Blanquita, but I think right now he doesn’t see that at the moment, because he’s delicate, but let him know that I was there, “he said in September.

