Man who shot Vicente Fernández fans arrested

The sincere tribute that a group of fans paid this Sunday to the recently deceased Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, could have ended in tragedy. A 35-year-old man opened fire on fans who were gathered alongside the singer’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This Monday, the suspect was arrested.

According to the Los Angeles police, the detainee is a 35-year-old man. He is accused of being the author of the shots against a group of fans who had gathered in Hollywood on Sunday to fire Vicente Fernández, who died on Sunday at the age of 81.

At approximately 6:25 pm, we received multiple calls of a shooting that occurred in the area of ​​6201 Hollywood Boulevard. Officers responded and quickly made entry into the apartment building where the shooter was last seen. The suspect and evidence were taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/l19JS7co1L – LAPD Hollywood Division (@LAPDHollywood) December 13, 2021

Joseph Dietrich, 35, opened fire from the balcony of his apartment. The roar of the shots forced the crowd gathered around Fernández’s star to duck.

The Los Angeles authorities not only confirmed the identity of the detainee. They also indicated that a weapon and ammunition were seized from them. He had this shipment hidden in his apartment.

At least four or five shots

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, residents of the place and people who were walking along the Walk of Fame indicated that at least four shots were heard. Another referred to having seen the arm of the assailant leaning out of the balcony of his apartment holding a pistol.

Los Angeles police confirmed there were no injuries from Dietrich’s attack.

The assailant was detained on a $ 500,000 bond. A curiosity is that nobody knows the reason for the shots. Why did Dietrich open fire on a group of people who were demonstrating in silence, paying tribute to a deceased singer?

Dietrich could have targeted someone else

As reported by the news portal Telemundo, Joseph Dietrich fired the shots from the balcony of his apartment in the 6201 Hollywood Boulevard apartment tower.

He could have targeted a particular person, having missed his goal and unintentionally attacked the fans who were gathered around the Mexican singer’s star.

Chris Cabezas, a Telemundo reporter, was at the scene when the shooting began.

“The celebration was quiet, people were happy, but suddenly the detonations originated from that building,” said the journalist.

“We all thought they were fireworks or rockets,” added the Noticias Telemundo 48 chronicler.

Immediately, special agents of the SWAT team arrived in the area where the shots had been reported. A helicopter was even sent to patrol the area. The suspect surrendered without resistance.

The people who paid tribute to the famous ranchera singer were mostly Latino. Although it is not confirmed, it is not ruled out that it was an episode of racist violence.

