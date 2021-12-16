Marcelo and Modric, positive for coronavirus

Bad news for Real Madrid: Marcelo and Luka Modric have tested positive for coronavirus. The figures of the pandemic are rising throughout Spain this fall and the disease has returned to the dressing room of the white team despite the strong sanitary measures that remain in force in Valdebebas. Both players are isolated at home and the evolution of their disease will be closely monitored by performing periodic tests.

The footballers had cold symptoms in recent days and contacted the club’s medical services. After knowing their positive, the members of the staff, including the technical staff, were tested for antigens with a negative result in all cases. Also a PCR whose result will be known tonight, and the same process will be repeated tomorrow. Today they have trained normally.

It should be remembered that in the basketball section both Pablo Laso as Thomas Heurtel tested positive a few days ago, which advanced that the virus had reached the Sports City where both teams train. They both missed the Euroleague game against Alba Berlin.

Modric and Marcelo will not be safe in the match against Cádiz next Sunday at the Bernabéu (9:00 p.m., Movistar LaLiga), and they are a serious doubt for the last game of the year against Athletic, which will be played on December 22 in Bilbao. The concern now is that the disease has spread as little as possible to avoid new infections.

There was not a case of COVID in Madrid since the preseason. In July they were Karim Benzema, David Alaba and Álvaro Odriozola those that were positive before starting the course. Both recovered without problems and were available for the first league game against Alavés. Once the course started, it was Lunin who was infected. But it was last season when the coronavirus hit the Whites the hardest. Militao, Casemiro, Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Jovic, Nacho and Varane were affected throughout 2020-21. Also the coach, Zinedine Zidane, who missed two games, and the president, Florentine Perez.