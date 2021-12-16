Meet these 3 metaverse games that appreciated up to 67.80% during the week

The heating up of the metaverse market for blockchain gaming in recent months has sharpened competition and established, or strengthened, some paradigms. Perhaps the main one is the construction of ecosystems that provide players with something more than adrenaline, although this is essential.

With 2022 getting closer and closer, gamers, traders and developers are closely following the movements of metaverse games for different reasons. For this reason, play-to-earn (P2E) gaming altcoins can provide valuable information hidden behind the numbers, even if they are leading the way.

This week, three games in the metaverse have racked up significant winnings that may give clues as to the direction of the market next year.

RACEX

RaceX (RACEX) lost the support of $ 0.0018 a week ago, but managed to rebound three days later. Last Sunday (12) the cryptocurrency registered a strong bullish movement, even breaking the resistance of $ 0.0031 in the late afternoon. However, the cryptoasset pulled back towards the earlier week support line until Tuesday morning, when it bounced. At the time of writing, RACEX was trading at $ 0.0030 and posting a weekly gain of 67.80%.

Built on the Avalanche platform, the racing-to-win game combines real-world and virtual-world road racing, according to the developers. In this case, the players’ cars are non-fungible tokens (NFTs), known as RaceX NFT, which can be upgraded in competitions using a re-minting registration system. This allows for vehicle redesign, such as attaching body kits, affixing decals, changing wheels and tires, among other possibilities to make each RaceX NFT unique.

NCR

Neos Credits (NCR) lifted its support in the early hours of December 9, breaking the $ 4.4 line and breaking past the $ 6 resistance, where it remained sideways for three days, according to the CoinMarketCap chart. Earlier in the afternoon on Sunday, NCR returned to exponential gains breaking the $ 9.5 resistance and has since consolidated above the $ 8 support. As of press time, the crypto asset was trading at $ 8.32 with a weekly maximum of 50.32%. However, the chart was already projecting towards resistance near $ 6 at press time, otherwise the percentage would be climbing almost 100% from the previous resistance of $ 4.4 when this note started to be edited.

The NFT game proposes to reinvent social interaction through the metaverse, with an innovative architecture proposal, powerful but simple according to the project’s white paper.

Players are essential in this context, as the ecosystem is also based on economic growth, and they are incentivized to create content and provide services on Neos.

The game has an important pillar in psychology, as it is based on Maslow’s pyramid of needs theory. For this reason, the game stimulates the self-realization and self-actualization of the inhabitants of the ecosystem, in aspects such as social interactions, relationships, creative, artistic, educational and scientific activities.

AVXT

Avaxtars (AVXT) lost the support of $ 17.9 last week and printed a bearish movement for three days, then began to recover and in the early hours of Sunday began an aggressive bullish turn, with the break of the resistance of $ 23 at late afternoon. Throughout the following days this week, AVXT always hovered above the $ 21 support and at the time of this writing, the cryptoasset was trading at $ 22.24 with a weekly high of 18.27%.

Released in 2020, AVAXTARS is a P2E game built on the Avalanche platform, allowing holders of their NFTs to earn new NFTs or AVTX, which is the main currency of the game. However, Avaxtars earnings are limited to 1 million as maximum capital (hardcap). Avaxtars has a solid scheme, with mechanisms focused on adventure and fun for the players. The game was updated in December this year and the developers promise to release it on other platforms in 2022.