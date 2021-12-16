Meeting of SICA presidents canceled after Ortega’s re-election

The Government of Guatemala, which holds the presidency pro tempore of the Central American Integration System (SICA) in the second semester of 2021, communicated to its neighbors, this December 13, the cancellation of the LVI meeting of Heads of State of the region that would be held next Thursday, December 16, less than a month before the new inauguration of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

Although the Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo reported through a letter that the postponement decision was due to the fact that only two presidents confirmed their attendance out of a total of eight from the organization, analysts consulted by CONFIDENTIAL They attributed it to the regional discontent that exists over Ortega’s illegal re-election, which was consummated last November without political competition and under the shadow of repression.

In his letter, Minister Brolo even asks individually each foreign minister of the body — made up of Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and the Dominican Republic— “for their valuable intercession to inform his Excellency President about the content of this communication ”.

Diplomatic sources confirmed to CONFIDENCIAL that only the presidents of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, and of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, confirmed their participation.

For the former Guatemalan foreign minister, Edgar Gutiérrez (2002-2004), there is in principle a technical reason: with the number of confirmed, there would be no quorum and therefore the meeting would be invalid. But, beyond that technical observation, “there is a sign that the Central American integration system is reaching a breaking point, and it is determined by what happened in the re-election of Daniel Ortega.”

Gutiérrez considers that, when the Central American integration infrastructure was created in the 1990s, the States shared a homogeneous political regime, in which liberal democracy predominated, the validity of which has been questioned after the November elections in Nicaragua, classified as “ uncompetitive, unjust and flawed ”by the international community, of a type that the former minister describes as“ typical of authoritarian regimes ”.

“It is a first sign that the system is already beginning to break down, politically. I don’t think this will immediately transcend the economic plane, regional trade, but it does concern that political models no longer fit into the system, ”explained the former foreign minister.

Will the system walk without the Nicaraguan dictator?

According to Gutiérrez, the Central American presidents will have to communicate to see how they will act against Ortega. In the case of Juan Orlando Hernández, from Honduras, he is on his way out, but “there is good communication” between his successor Xiomara Castro and the Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, the same between the latter and his Guatemalan counterpart Alejandro Giammattei.

“So they will have to make a decision in the coming months to see if the system walks with Ortega or without Ortega; which means that it would be a very serious sign for Nicaragua, because it would be the isolation in its natural zone, but I am entering the very speculative field ”, he pondered.

At the General Assembly of Foreign Ministers of the OAS on November 12, except for Honduras and Belize who abstained, the position of the rest of the SICA member countries was to declare illegitimate the electoral process with which Ortega secured a fourth term. , in the company of his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo.

The Nicaraguan dictator has been in power since January 2007 and has been questioned by the concentration of power, the dismantling of institutions and corruption to the point of establishing a system that his critics compare with the Somoza dynasty, which he helped to overthrow when I was young.

For Gutiérrez, the authoritarian traits in the region are more pronounced in the case of Nicaragua, but there are also worrying signs in El Salvador as well as in Guatemala where there is an annulment of the system of checks and balances of democracy, which means that after For several decades in Central America, the dictatorship once again broke through and became an option for a political regime after the exhaustion of democracies, which is worrying.

Clear message to Managua

Professor Carlos Murillo Zamora, from the School of Public Administration of the University of Costa Rica (UCR), appreciated that the history of Central American integration has been one of ups and downs; with moments that have been characterized by the closeness between leaders and others of total absence of dialogue.

“After the majority of governments did not recognize the result of the November 7 elections, after the agreement in favor of democracy between the presidents of Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Panama, it was expected that no meeting would be held, or foreign ministers, less than heads of state, is a clear message for Managua in the sense that it cannot expect any support from SICA, “said Murillo.

Murillo Zamora recalled that Ortega has belittled and stopped attending SICA meetings; he has “lowered the level”, even sending a representative of the chancellor. “Now you must understand that everything in diplomacy has an effect. When an action is taken when a multilateral forum leaves, the logical thing is that there is a reaction to the contrary. When a government begins to ignore multilateral schemes such as the OAS, it loses total credibility and legitimacy in the international system ”.

In the past, Ortega has raised a conflictive relationship with the rest of the SICA leaders. Last July, the Central American countries united to reject the regime’s proposal to place three of their cards through which they wanted to direct the SICA secretariat between 2021 and 2025: the former Sandinista guerrilla Orlando Tardencilla, the Minister of the Interior María Amelia Coronel Kinloch and the architect Luz Marina López Escobar. The latter works as technical coordinator of the Secretariat of Infrastructure of the Autonomous Regional Government of the North Caribbean Coast of Nicaragua.