Mexican company participated in the construction of stadiums for Qatar 2022

Mexican talent was present in Qatar since long before the world Cup, because a company based in Guadalajara participated in the construction of two of the eight stadiumss that will host the World Cup from November 2022.

The hand of the company Dunn Lightweight Architecture is already printed on the Al Rayann and Lusail Stadiums, the latter the one that will be where the Final is played on December 18 of next year.

The CEO of Dunn, Andres Villasenor, explained in an interview with Mediotiempo that participated in the tender for six of the eight stadiums, and that of those six contests they were victorious in two, enough for a couple of years to travel to Qatar with staff residing in Guadalajara.

“Of the eight stadiums we practically competed in six with the impetus to achieve one and finally we were awarded two. In the first, the main Lusail Stadium, we worked on the whole issue of engineering and design, with the collaboration of the original office that was designing it. It will be the headquarters stadium, for 80 thousand people”, He recounted Villasenor Half time.

“It was very cool, it was practically a year of work, going to meetings there with international teams because Qataris, Chinese steel companies, Filipino and Chinese labor, FIFA supervision and English construction were involved, Mexicans in engineering and execution of works, and the main German office that brings designs, and thus make a ‘match’ with all the specialties ”.

Dunn It specializes in “Light architecture” or tense structures, that is, systems of construction that does not use as much concrete or steel but much lighter materials, even textiles.

This is in tune with the idea of Lusail, which will be a property that seeks to be friendly with the environment as far as possible, for example will have solar panels With which you can provide electricity even to the areas surrounding the property.

THEY WON ‘THE CROWN JEWEL’

Where Dunn most worked was in the Al Rayann Stadium, since there they had to collaborate in three different areas.

“That contest (of Lusail) is over and we are left with the jewel in the crown which is the Al Rayann stadium: very nice, simple, demanding, because our participation was in three different areas: the façade design, we participate in the roof, which is mixed, and lastly for the conditions, because the climate is going to be a bit demanding and all stadiums will have air conditioning even though they are open ”, he commented.

Villasenor explained that the Al Rayann they delivered it a year ago and that everything was put together and planned in Guadalajara, from where they shipped containers of equipment to Manzanillo, Colima, so that by sea they would arrive 12 weeks later to Qatar.

“We did all the calculation, design, and manufacture of the materials here in Mexico, and later we sent a group of workers to do the installation ”, he mentioned.

“Everything was produced in Guadalajara, the raw materials are German and French, We assembled everything, processed everything, made the construction of the parts and 16 containers were sent to Qatar”.

The Al Rayan Stadium It is located 32 kilometers from Doha West, the capital of Qatar, same as with Lusail It has a distance of 19 kilometers, towards the North. In Qatar, the maximum distance between the furthest stadiums will be just 70 kilometers.

AFTER BRAZIL AND RUSSIA, THE THIRD WAS THE BEAT

Before participating in Qatari projects, Dunn already had experience in works like the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in Puebla, the Banorte in Culiacán or the Akron in Guadalajara. Only then could they compete internationally, mainly against two companies that traditionally win this type of contest.

“There are two very strong companies worldwide which have been open since the 70’s, one American-Japanese and the other Japanese have monopolized the market; They are companies that have the capacity to make one or all eight stadiums and they do them for all the World Cups, for Olympic Games, generally they win all projects, It was a very strong competition, we were the small company”, He added Villasenor.

The third was the charm for Dunnwell for Brazil 2014 Y Russia 2018 too participated in tenders to participate in the construction of stadiums, although those times without success.

“Everything was born from the impetus of one of my partners, Javier Rattia; He started with the thorn when we started to make stadiums in Mexico to make a World Cup stadium. First it was Brazil and we were on very tight times and there was no way ”, he recalled.

“For Russia we were there hard and give it, with clients, showing catalogs, experience and everything, but we couldn’t get anything out there either. We went to Qatar with the same momentum. It was in 2018-2019 that we began to knock on doors, to a very complicated market, and we started from the four years before the World Cup knocking on doors ”.