Mexican teams already have rivals for the 2022 Concachampions

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/15/2021 18:30:45





This afternoon in a raffle held in the city of Miami they were rivals defined for the four Mexican clubs that will represent the MX League on the anddition 2022 of the Concacaf Champions League.

Blue Cross, champion of the Guard1anes Tournament 2021, will face the Forge FC Hamilton, which is one of the founding teams of the Canadian Premier League, a tournament that only started in 2019.

The Pumas they will face the rival that in 2005 won the final of this tournament, the Saprissa from Costa Rica; while Lion, champion of Guard1anes 2020 and runner-up of the Apertura 2021, will collide with Guastatoya from Guatemala, club directed by the Mexican Daniel Guzmán.

Finally the Club Santos, runner-up in Guard1anes 2021, will face the Montreal from MLS, which stands out for being the only confrontation in these keys between Liga MX and MLS clubs.

Keys of Round of 16 will be between February 15 and 17, Ida games, and on February 22 and 24, Vuelta games. The Round Trip Quarterfinals will follow in March and the Semifinals in April. The Final is scheduled for the last week of April and the first week of May, respectively.

Liga MX team rivals

Leon VS Guastatoya

Pumas VS Saprissa

Montreal VS Santos Laguna

Cruz Azul VS Forge FC Hamilton

The other clashes