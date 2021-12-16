In 2019, Michael Jordan claimed that Stephen Curry is not an NBA Hall of Fame player. Has he changed his mind? Video!

The living legend of the NBA, Michael Jordan, he has few appearances in the media, but when he speaks he is a sacred word for the best basketball in the world. In 2019, Stephen Curry suffered the famous ‘Jordan Rules’ with a controversial statement.

During the 15 seasons that Jordan played in the NBA, he erased the word defeat from his dictionary and with a competitiveness that was at the limit of those thought for teammates and rivals, he established one of the best dynasties in history: The Chicago Bulls of the 90’s.

Michael Jordan’s standards are so high that not even Stephen Curry himself passed them in 2019. Although the star of Golden state warriors He had to his credit three NBA titles (2015, 2017 and 2018) and two MVP awards (2015 and 2016) for MJ He was not a player who deserved to be in the NBA Hall of Fame.

Jordan gave an interview to the program ‘Today’ (Today) of the NBC Sports channel (Sports) and when he defined what it was to be a Hall of Fame, he ruled out on October 21, 2019 that Curry was a player who would enter the NBA Hall of Fame.

Video: Michael Jordan claimed Stephen Curry is not an NBA Hall of Fame player

Although Michael Jordan affirmed with verbatim words in 2019 that Stephen Curry was not an NBA Hall of Fame player, Steph himself was in charge of asking MJ if in 2021 he still thought the same and ‘Air’ surprised him with the answer.