Michael Jordan vs. 3s by Stephen Curry

The world of NBA surrendered to Stephen Curry: the highest triple scorer in history, but … Michael Jordan It will always appear when it comes to talking about the best players in the league. On this occasion, an account specialized in Chicago Bulls compared a statistic of MJ with another of the ‘Chef’ and they exploited social networks.

Jordan played for 15 seasons in the NBA And, despite the two retirements before the last and decisive one, Michael managed to build one of the best teams in history with six titles in eight years. The Bulls of the 90’s left a legacy for eternity.

Against the record of Stephen Curry as the maximum triple in history few things can compete with him and one of these are the titles of Michael Jordan. Fans will wonder: And what does one have to do with the other? The numbers have the answer.

Quoting renowned soccer coach Juan Manuel Lillo, “statistics are like thongs: they teach everything except what is important ”, that was what happened with the comparison made by the Twitter account @NBCBulls between theCurry triples and Jordan titles that blew up social media.

Michael Jordan was more likely to win a title than Stephen Curry to make a triple

“Michael Jordan won a ring in 46 percent of his seasons with the Bulls. Stephen Curry shoots 44 percent from deep. That means MJ was more likely to win a title than Steph to make a triple. “, stated @NBCBulls.