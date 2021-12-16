Miguel Herrera throws him out of Tigres and Carlos Salcedo’s destiny would be in Turkey

Carlos Salcedo would not stay in Tigres and listen to offers from Turkey

December 15, 2021 8:50 p.m.

The president of Tigers, Mauricio Culebro, assured that they are in negotiations with Carlos Salcedo to determine whether to stay or leave the club, however, the order of Miguel Herrera It is clear, if you do not want to stay, you can leave.

In that sense, his agent, Chalo Vargas, would be looking for an accommodation abroad, the most promising destination being the Turkish Super League. Vargas as agent of Enner Valencia I take him to play in those European destinations, now he can do the same with the Titan.

Carlos Salcedo already had experience in Europe, first in Italy with the Fiorentina and then in Germany with the Eintracht Frankfurt where he obtained the title of the German Cup, beating the very Bayern Munich.

Galatasaray would be Carlos Salcedo’s new destination

According to the portal ‘Hispanatolia’, the painting of the Galatasaray He would be looking for a central defender who is tested in Europe, Carlos Salcedo being one of the options for the Turkish team.

