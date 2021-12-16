Ministry of Health of the Province of Neuquén

These are the services of the Castro Rendón, Chos Malal and Zapala hospitals. They were awarded at the 5th International Ibero-Pan American Congress of Internal Medicine.

The research work on high-flow nasal therapy in severe respiratory failure due to SARS-Cov-2 carried out by the Medical Clinic Service of the Castro Rendón, Chos Malal and Zapala hospitals was awarded at the 5th International Ibero-Pan American Congress of Internal Medicine. The research that received two awards was published in “MEDICINA”, a prestigious journal of our country with international scope since it is indexed in pubmed (US National Library of Medicine).

In this regard, the Minister of Health, Andrea Peve, highlighted the work of the teams and pointed out: “It is a pride for our province to have such a dedicated team of professionals who, faced with a critical situation such as the pandemic, will think of different strategies based on the resources and knowledge they have ”.

For his part, Walter Molini, head of the HPN Medical Clinic Service, indicated: “Our work was one of the 12 winners out of 600 that were presented at the congress and that competed in critical care and emergentology. And the 12 winners went to another competition and there we also received an award for clinical interest ”.

“For us it is a joy to receive these awards, it is a recognition of the work of the entire health team that worked on the pandemic with an important over-effort,” said Molini, adding “it is a joy for all the medical clinic teams, We did this work with the Zapala and Chos Malal hospitals, but the rest of the medical clinic services were implemented as well ”.