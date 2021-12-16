minute by minute of his game for the Colombian League

If any shareholder or executive of Junior had any doubt about the urgent need to hire Fernando Uribe (He already has a verbal agreement) and to another gunner, he should have solved it last night. A scorer. That was what the ‘Sharks’ lacked to swallow the National Athletic, at the Metropolitan Stadium, on the last date of the league semifinal A home run.

The blunders in the definition frustrated the victory for the rojiblancos, who could only rescue a 1-1 draw in the throes of the game, thanks to a penalty executed by Edwuin Cetré after the intervention of the VAR, who pointed out to the referee Carlos Betancur a knee that Jonathan Marulanda gave to Germán Mera in the area.

Jarlan Barrera, who throughout the game was booed and insulted by the rojiblanca fans, had put the green ahead after 7 minutes of play.

The scoreboard does not reflect the desire, the football, the dominance and the constant attack that Junior imposed on the gramado of the ‘Metro’, in a match in which only pride and a remote local possibility of qualifying for the Copa Libertadores were at stake, which vanished with equality.

The first half was a give and take, although there was more action in the visiting goal. The two teams entered a bit cold and without much energy, but after the goal that Jarlan Barrera found himself in a corner kick, in the middle of the hesitation of the junior defense to reject the ball and the confusion of Sebastián Viera to catch it, the party changed face.

Junior, who looked like he was going to be bulldozed, pinched himself and went looking for the tie with a Edwuin Cetré restless, he seemed still fighting for qualification to the final.

His mobility and daring was the spark to ignite his attackers and in general the entire team, which did not radiate the same vigor.

Junior pressed and caused errors at the start and National failed rejections that opened possibilities to score on several occasions.

He lacked forcefulness to liquidate when facing Aldair quintana, who saved his portico on one occasion before a shot almost point-blank by ‘Cariaco’ González.

The Venezuelan, Sambueza and Cetré himself squandered very clear goal situations.

Junior managed to tilt the court towards him purslane bow, but he left many spaces that Nacional almost exploited if it weren’t for Jonatan Álvez’s follies when leading the counterattacks and for a tenuous shot from Marulanda when he was in front of Viera.

For the discussion, a hand of Oliveira remained in the environment in the purslane area that the referee Carlos Betancur reviewed in the VAR and did not consider criminal.

In the second half the game did not go back and forth at any time. Nacional assumed a conservative attitude, Junior continued tightening and promoting defensive blunders for the greens, but without being able to take advantage of them.

Continued the waste festival. González, Cetré and the youthful Léider Berdugo, who entered well, had the options for the tie and nothing that they defined.

Arturo Reyes moved the bank and the scheme looking for other alternatives, but Cristian Martínez Borja continued in his lethargy and only Cetré was a real threat in his interventions.

When time was running out and defeat seemed doomed, he appeared the VAR and Betancur sanctioned the penalty that Cetré turned into a goal to give a little justice to the scoreboard. In any case, it was clear that two scorers are missing. Uribe and another as good or better than him.

Minute by minute

7-Goal of Junior. Shot is corner that the defense of Junior does not manage to reject. The ball is loose and Jarlan takes a soft shot that slips into Viera.

12-Auction below ‘Cariaco’ González which is contained by Quintana.

18-Referee goes to the VAR to review a possible penalty by Olivera’s hand, but finally decides not to sanction it.

22-Quintana saves his porch before a shot from ‘Cariaco’ after a great pair from Sambueza.

27-Cetré finishes off deflected, with his body, a poisonous center that overcame Nacional’s defense and put Junior’s forward facing the goal.

30-Marulanda wastes with a shot without power a clear opportunity that was left after a good green touch.

33-Sambueza tries to bathe the goalkeeper after receiving a great pass from Cetré, but a visiting defender managed to reject. It lacked more direction and power.

36-Shot by Hómer Martínez that passed near the upper left corner of Quintana.

38-‘Cariaco ‘defines bluntly a mania at hand that was left after a bad serve from Nacional.

40-Dangerous shot by Jarlan looking for an angle.

Second time

54-Viera saves against an attempt by Andrade to cross that deviated in Pacheco and went towards Junior’s goal.

58-‘Cariaco ‘wastes again a blunder of Nacional leaving. He was alone before the goalkeeper.

60-Cetré defines the body of goalkeeper Kevin Mier a new face to face.

82-Léider Berdugo fails to achieve the tie after a ‘death pass’ by Hinestroza.

88-The referee goes to the VAR happy for a knee from Marulanda against Mera in the area. Beta was analyzes the play and penalizes penal.

90-2-Goal of Junior. Cetré executes the hard and flush penalty to Mier’s right hand.