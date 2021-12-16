MIR 2022 exam: definitive admission list

The Ministry of Health has published the Definitive list of admitted to take the next MIR exam corresponding to next year’s call 2022. According to data from the Carolina Darias department, the number of admitted is a total of 13,059 applicants, while a total of 864 have been excluded from the process.

The number of admitted add 582 candidates with respect to the provisional list published in the middle of last November. This time the total is 13,923 applicants, according to the final list published this Thursday on the website of the Ministry of Health.

The total number of applicants to the MIR decreases with respect to the previous call, going from 14,425 then to 13,059 now. Of the candidacies presented, those of 751 applicants were not admitted compared to the 582 of the current list.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Health has convened 10,634 MIR 2022 places and the rest of the Specialized Health Training (FSE) processes for the 13,059 applicants. This implies a ratio of place per applicant quite related, with an approximate ratio of 3 places for every 4 examinees.



Places offered at MIR 2022

On this occasion, The specialty of Family and Community Medicine It will once again take over the majority of the places offered at MIR 2022. Specifically, this branch will make 2,336 vacancies available to applicants, two less than this year and 131 more than in 2020.

The second medical specialty with the largest number of places is Pediatrics and Specific Areas. This MIR specialty will have 494 vacancies, something above Internal Medicine (401) and Anesthesiology and Revival (395).



Venues with the highest number of exams

As usual, Madrid It is the province where the most people will take the 2022 MIR exam: 6,047 in total, almost half. Follow him Barcelona with 3,543, almost half. Other venues that bring together a large number of participants are Valencia, with 2,407; Seville, with 1,734, Saragossa, with 815; or Bilbao with 323.