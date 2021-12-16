Miss Excel, the TikTok teacher who earns 90,000 euros a day with her videos

Today one of the most demanded job skills in the labor market is having a correct command of Microsoft Excel. This dynamic system of spreadsheets is necessary to generate graphs, calculator tables, pivot tables and apply a specific programming language to execute certain commands. However, this specific software requires a skill that can only be obtained with practice or through external training.

Kat norton, mostly known in TikTok What Miss excel, she began to become familiar with its formulas last year 2013. At that time, the young American was studying Business Administration at Binghamton University. A year later, he got his first job at a consulting firm where, thanks to his skill with the platform, he created a recruitment course in Excel. For a total of four years, Norton taught Excel to a multitude of employees from various industries.

However, the arrival of the pandemic in our lives marked a true turning point. In the case of Kat, decided to enter the world of TikTok for produce your own content to teach your followers Excel-related skills. Despite how boring and tedious it can be to work with this program at first, the dances and rhythm of the songs that featured in the videos soon caught the attention of a large number of users of the social network.

About to reach a million

To the fourth video that he published already got a total of 100,000 visits total. Today, Miss excel has a total of 684,000 followers on TikTok Y 600,000 on Instagram. As detailed in an interview with The Verge, currently enter “a six-digit amount per day”, that is: more than $ 100,000 a day (about 88,376 euros in its current exchange).

In addition, these revenues are not directly due to the monetization of their profiles on social networks, since they are used as a marketing tool to publicize their excel course package own. Its main clients are companies or private clients. In addition to the spreadsheets, it also has courses on all Microsoft packages such as Word or Powerpoint among others. Each of them has a cost of 250 euros. But you can also access all of them through a 885 euro subscription.