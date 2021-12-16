Miss World final in Puerto Rico canceled: there are 23 candidates infected with covid-19 | Fashion and beauty

The Miss World final, scheduled for today at 8:00 pm at the Puerto Rico Coliseum, was canceled and rescheduled for 90 days.

THE SPOKESMAN was able to confirm that the decision is based on ensuring the well-being of both the 98 candidates and the production, after confirming new positive cases of covid-19 among the applicants.

“The decision was made by the executives after extensive and careful consultation with their medical team, which advises the production regarding sanitation measures and in dialogue with personnel from the Department of Health to guarantee the safety of the participants and all the production team ”, it was reported in a press release.

Covid-19 positive beauties are in quarantine and under monitoring by local health authorities. Once they receive the go-ahead, they must return to their countries of origin.

“The medical team, made up of virologists and other experts, made the recommendation to temporarily suspend the event, after in recent days additional health and safety measures had been implemented after some positive cases of covid-19 were detected,” they noted in the notice.

“Despite having taken stricter measures to understand that they could increase the risks due to contact on stage and dressing rooms, this morning, as part of the regular testing protocols carried out on participants and the production team, new cases were detected Therefore, the postponement decision was made since the priority for the production is to protect the health of the talents and the public that would enjoy the event ”, he added without giving further details.

However, the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, gave a press conference this afternoon about the rebound in cases on the island and in addition to indicating that it will be necessary to be vaccinated against covid-19 every year, he confirmed that 23 candidates are affected and another 15 people on the production team were infected with the virus.

The event included artistic performances by Don Omar, Víctor Manuelle, Pedro Capó along with the Puerto Rico Philharmonic Orchestra, Gente de Zona and Tito Puente Jr., among others.

THE SPOKESMAN he learned that all the scheduled artists had arrived on the island.

“We are very excited and eager that the contestants, whom we have come to know and love, can enjoy their event and that one of them be crowned Miss World in a safe environment for all. Nothing should detract or tarnish the experience. for these young women who have prepared to compete and represent their countries. That is why we have taken these measures, “said Julia Morley, president of Miss World.