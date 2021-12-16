Miss World postpones the final gala of the pageant

The organization of the Miss World pageant decided to postpone the final gala to be held tonight from the Coliseum of Puerto Rico for 90 days, after it emerged that about twenty people related to the beauty event, including candidates, were infected with it. COVID-19.

The organization communicated this afternoon in writing the following:

The decision was made by the executives after extensive and careful consultation with their medical team that advises the production regarding sanitation measures and in dialogue with personnel from the Department of Health to guarantee the safety of the participants and the entire team. of production.

The medical team, made up of virologists and other experts, made the recommendation to temporarily suspend the event, after in recent days additional health and safety measures had been implemented after some positive cases of Covid-19 were detected. Despite having taken stricter measures to understand that they could increase the risks due to contact on stage and dressing rooms, this morning, as part of the regular testing protocols performed on participants and the production team, new cases were detected, Therefore, the postponement decision was made since the priority for production is to protect the health of the talents and the public that would enjoy the event.

Instructions from the doctors, who have been in contact with local health authorities, include that the team remain in quarantine and undergo further monitoring tests. Once contestants and staff have been cleared by health officials and advisers, contestants and related staff will return to their home countries.

“We are very excited and eager that the contestants, whom we have come to know and love, can enjoy their event and that one of them be crowned Miss World in a safe environment for all. Nothing should detract or tarnish the experience for these young women who have prepared to compete and represent their countries. That is why we have taken these steps, ”said Julia Morley, president of Miss World Ltd.

This morning the relationist of the contest, Evelyn Guadalupe, had reported that the contest was continuing its course and that the candidates were being tested for the coronavirus.

He could not report if there were more infections among the group of 98 candidates.