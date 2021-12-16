MIUI 13 stable will arrive at these 10 Xiaomi in 15 days

MIUI 13 is just around the corner and it will come with surprises. Beyond design and new features Xiaomi has decided to make changes at launch. The normal thing is that Xiaomi presented the customization layer and right after it did the same with the beta version for certain devices. This year will be different, as the latest rumors point to a release of the stable version the same day of the presentation. Yes, MIUI 13 stable it is less than 15 days away from being a reality.

The 10 mobiles that will receive MIUI 13 stable on December 28

On December 28 Xiaomi is going to present MIUI 13 in style. Once we know all the changes and novelties of the design, the company will announce until 10 Xiaomi phones that will receive the stable update that same day. Yes, the same day and stable. There will be no betas or waits for these devices.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Xiaomi Mi 11 Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro + Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Xiaomi Mi 10S Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Xiaomi Redmi K40 Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Due to delays in this upgrade Long-awaited Xiaomi has decided to surprise and update in a stable way on the same day of the presentation. The bad news is that all of this will happen in China for the Chinese version of MIUI.

The rest of the world will have to wait for announce MIUI 13 Global. The good news is that Xiaomi could be in the same rush for the Global version, which means that users in Spain and Latin America could update to MIUI 13 stable much earlier than expected.

At the moment they are leaks that come from a good source, but they have not been officially confirmed. In less than 15 days all the details of MIUI 13 and the Xiaomi mobiles which will update stably.