MLB and Dodgers covered up cases of abuse of Yasiel Puig

After the signing of Yasiel Puig in the South Korean baseball league, the KBO, from this side of the pond, more dirty laundry is beginning to come out of the Cuban’s behavior during his stay in MLB and with the Los Angeles Dodgers in particular, after it became known through a report by The Washington Post that Puig had other lawsuits for sexual abuse against him specifically by two women, cwith which the Cuban would have reached an agreement in private in 2017.

The truth is that how these cases never came to light until days ago and never reached court, neither MLB nor the Dodgers were morally obliged to take action against the Cuban. However, an anonymous informant confirmed to The Washington Post that indeed, MLB was aware of the accusations of these women against Yasiel Puig, but they chose to do nothing and allowed him to play the 2017 season without any kind of sanction, still in full violation. of the MLB regulations.

For their part, the Dodgers were also aware of the situation with Yasiel Puig and the two women, whose testimonies mention that the cases of violence and sexual abuse of the Antillean occurred on consecutive days on January 29 and 30, 2017 in separate instances, the first occurring on a date with Puig which ended in violence and abuse, and the second during a Fan Fest organized by the Dodgers with a similar result.

It’s unclear when MLB and the Dodgers organization learned of the incidents, but that same season was one of the best of Yasiel Puig’s major league career, with an .833 OPS and 28 home runs, helping out. Los Angeles to reach the World Series which they eventually lost to the Houston Astros.

Puig has another separate incident of sexual abuse that also occurred in 2017, where a woman accused him of raping her in the Staples Center bathrooms during a Los Angeles Lakers game, which came to light in late 2020 and is credited with Much of why no MLB team has wanted to sign the Cuban since.