$! Motagua issues a press release announcing the decisions for the future of the club after failures in the League and Concacaf

2021-12-16

After a new failure in Concacaf League and be eliminated in the semifinals of the National League, the board of directors of Motagua analyze the continuity of the coach Diego Vazquez after eight years in office.

The club before the information of the exit of the Argentinian and of some footballers it has issued a press release informing that the decisions will be taken in the following days.

Argentine Gonzalo Klusener will not be renewed in Motagua

Despite the six-month contract that the Argentine coach still has, the Board has not confirmed him in the position since it evaluates candidates in case of cutting off his project.

“The board will take the following weeks before the Clausura tournament begins to evaluate the short and long-term sports project. We wish that the FC Motagua return to the place that belongs to you; be a champion team ”, he says in a part of the published writing.