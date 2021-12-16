Motagua vs Seattle Sounders and the other crosses of the round of 16

2021-12-15
Motagua met his luck in the draw for the Concacaf Champions League next year, 2022. The blues were the first to appear in the balls and they realized who their rival was.
The draw revealed that the Honduran entity, which will be our only representative in the contest, will be measured against the powerful Seattle Sounders of the MLS, a club that was previously measured against clubs like Marathon, Olympia Y Real Spain.
The Cyclone was located in “Pot 2” together with Cavaly from Haiti, Guastatoya Y Communications from Guatemala, Saprissa Y Saints of Guápiles from Costa Rica, Santos Laguna from Mexico and Forge from Canada.
While the members of “Bombo 1” were the CF Montreal from Canada, Lion, Blue Cross Y Pumas from Mexico, Colorado Rapids, New england revolution Y Seattle Sounders from the United States.
OTHER HONDURAN IN THE CHAMPIONS
As for equipment only the Motagua will be from our country in the competition, however, there are two of our legionaries who will bring out the Honduran flag to put it in style.
One of them is Junior Lacayo, from the brand new champion of the Concacaf League, the Creams of Communications. ‘Lacayito’ and the chapín club will be measured at Colorado Rapids of the MLS in the eighths.
The second catracho is Romell quioto, Honduran from CF Montreal from Canada, that the draw revealed that his opponent will be the Santos Laguna from Mexico; a rough crossing.
The games of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions They will be played from February 15 to 17, 2022 the first leg and from February 22 to 24 the return.
The quarters are scheduled to be played from March 8 to 10 the first leg and from March 15 to 17 the return. The semifinals between April 5 and 7, the first match and the return from 12 to 14 of the same month.
The final is to be played from April 26 to 28, the first round and the very final from May 3 to 5.
THE 2022 CONCACAF CHAMPIONS CROSSINGS
Cruz Azul vs Forge FC
CF Montreal vs Santos Laguna
New England vs Cavaly FC
Pumas vs Saprissa
New York City vs Santos Guápiles
Colorado Rapids vs Communications
Leon vs Guastatoya
Motagua vs Seattle Sounders