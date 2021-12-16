Motagua vs Seattle Sounders and the other crosses of the round of 16

2021-12-15

Motagua met his luck in the draw for the Concacaf Champions League next year, 2022. The blues were the first to appear in the balls and they realized who their rival was.

The draw revealed that the Honduran entity, which will be our only representative in the contest, will be measured against the powerful Seattle Sounders of the MLS, a club that was previously measured against clubs like Marathon, Olympia Y Real Spain.

The Cyclone was located in “Pot 2” together with Cavaly from Haiti, Guastatoya Y Communications from Guatemala, Saprissa Y Saints of Guápiles from Costa Rica, Santos Laguna from Mexico and Forge from Canada.

While the members of “Bombo 1” were the CF Montreal from Canada, Lion, Blue Cross Y Pumas from Mexico, Colorado Rapids, New england revolution Y Seattle Sounders from the United States.

OTHER HONDURAN IN THE CHAMPIONS

As for equipment only the Motagua will be from our country in the competition, however, there are two of our legionaries who will bring out the Honduran flag to put it in style.