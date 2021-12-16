Natti Natasha arrives on the fourth day of Raphy Pina’s trial

Singer Natti Natasha arrived in federal court this afternoon to accompany his partner, the producer Raphy pina, during the trial against him.

The exponent of urban music arrived after the lunch break to be present on the fourth day of the trial, as Pina Nieves had anticipated yesterday, Wednesday. He sat at the end of the bench closest to Pina Nieves and her lawyers.

In the morning, Pina Nieves arrived without Natti Natasha and said it was because she was affected by the death of José Ángel Hernández, better known as Flow La Movie.

The 36-year-old music producer, also, died yesterday with his partner and son in an accident when the plane in which they were traveling tried to make an emergency landing at an airport in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Pina, who had already mourned the death of Flow La Movie through his social networks, told the media this morning that he, his partner and children were supposed to will travel today in that same crashed plane.

“Today is not a good day… it took me by surprise. The most unusual thing, that hurts me, is that today I was flying on that plane with my family to Miami for some commitments, “said Pina, highlighting the sadness that her partner also feels.

Yesterday, Pina told the media that it was possible that the urban singer accompanied him on the fourth day of the trial he faces on two counts of illegal possession of firearms at the federal level.

“She found out about the plane and she is destroyed because we were on that plane today, the whole family and my children,” she said when answering the media about why Natti Natasha did not go to court this morning as she anticipated.

On the other hand, Pina indicated that she learned yesterday afternoon about the death of the producer through her assistant and highlighted the “mutual admiration” that existed between them. In fact, he said that he had a telephone communication three days ago with Flow La Movie.

“(He was) a fighter, a person that I admired because he saw me as a young man, as I was before, fighting, and I believe that he had achieved what I did not achieve before having a family and hanging out with it. I am very sorry for that loss to Nio (García), to Casper (Mágico) who is his brother-in-law… ”.

On his Instagram, Flow La Movie shared, several months ago, photos of an activity in which he shared with Pina, Natti Natasha and other urban artists.

The aircraft was carrying six passengers and three crew members, the private flight company Helidosa, which owns the plane, reported.

Meanwhile, the other passengers, in addition to Hernández (36 years old), Jiménez García (31 years old) and his son Jayden Hernández, were identified as Keilyan Hernández Pena (21 years old), Yeillianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez (18 years old) and Jesiel Yabdiel Silva, 13 years. Diaro Libre also reported that Keilyan is a relative of Hernández and Jiménez García.