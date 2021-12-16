NBA results today (12-15-2021) | Lakers beat Mavs with last shot

Mexico City /
Great game in the NBA with an unsuspected hero who wasn’t even drafted into the draft this year. This Wednesday, LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 107-104 in overtime, by those Luka Doncic was not there due to an ankle injury, and even so they came close to taking the game out of the champions of a couple of seasons ago.
Of Big three of the Angelenos, LeBron scored 24 points, Russell Westbrook added 23 and Anthony Davis had his sixth double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds after missing two games with sore left knee. However, the one who took The champagne bath in the dressing room was rookie Austin Reaves.
An “unknown” among so many monsters, Reaves hit a triple with the clock practically at zero during overtime for LA’s 16th win this season. Interestingly, they were the only points scored by a Lakers player on aggregate that were not signed by all three of his figures.
Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and Latvian Kristaps Porzingis posted his eighth double-double this season with 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks, who played their third straight game without Slovenian All-Star point guard Luka Doncic.
Today’s NBA Results (Dec 15)
- Atlanta Hawks 111-99 Orlando Magic | Star Trae Young led Atlanta’s offense with 28 points, while John Collins posted double digits in drives and rebounds.
- Miami Heat 101-96 Philadelphia 76ers | Without Jimmy Butler due to back ailments, Miami also beat Phily on the road with 26 goals from Gabe Vincent; For the losers, Joel Embiid added 17 points and 14 boards, although the best scorer was Tyrese Maxey with 27.
- Indiana Pacers 99-114 Milwaukee Bucks | Despite being without their two top stars, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the local Bucks relied on Jrue Holiday (26 points and 14 assists) to win, noting that they had a 21-0 offense in the fourth quarter.
- LA Clippers 103-124 Utah Jazz | The 20th victory of the season came for Salt Lake City, who are third in the West. Notably, four of his players had 20 or more points, with Donovan Mitchell being the most prolific with 27 points.
- New Orleans Pelicans 113-110 Oklahoma City Thunder | A huge basket from three-quarters of the floor by Devonte Graham gave the Louisiana team the victory, just their ninth of the season.