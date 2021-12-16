NBA results today (12-15-2021) | Lakers beat Mavs with last shot

Editorial Mediotiempo

Great game in the NBA with an unsuspected hero who wasn’t even drafted into the draft this year. This Wednesday, LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 107-104 in overtime, by those Luka Doncic was not there due to an ankle injury, and even so they came close to taking the game out of the champions of a couple of seasons ago.

Of Big three of the Angelenos, LeBron scored 24 points, Russell Westbrook added 23 and Anthony Davis had his sixth double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds after missing two games with sore left knee. However, the one who took The champagne bath in the dressing room was rookie Austin Reaves.

An “unknown” among so many monsters, Reaves hit a triple with the clock practically at zero during overtime for LA’s 16th win this season. Interestingly, they were the only points scored by a Lakers player on aggregate that were not signed by all three of his figures.

Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and Latvian Kristaps Porzingis posted his eighth double-double this season with 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks, who played their third straight game without Slovenian All-Star point guard Luka Doncic.

