New York bans gas in new buildings to combat climate change

The New York City Council approved this Wednesday to ban the use of natural gas in most new buildings, a measure approved to combat the effects of greenhouse gas and climate change.

The ban will begin to apply at the end of 2023 for buildings with less than seven floors. and in 2027 for the highest, and hospitals, commercial kitchens or laundries will be exempt.

The law must still be signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio, which does not represent any obstacle because De Blasio already congratulated himself on Twitter for the measure: “New York has made history: this is how you invest in a sustainable future, protect public health and end the era of fossil fuels, “he wrote.

The new law means that heating systems, kitchens or hot water tanks will have to run on electricity obtained from clean energy, although residents in homes that still use gas will not be required to make the change unless they change residence.

In the national consumption of natural gas, the state of New York happens to be one of the largest consumers (the sixth in the nation), and the generation of electricity in the state comes mainly from natural gas, ahead of nuclear energy and hydroelectric, according to data from the Energy Administration.

The economic information chain CNBC indicates that the houses are currently responsible for 70% of greenhouse gas emissions, So the ban approved today can reverse pollution figures in the largest American city to eliminate 2.1 million tons of carbon by 2040.