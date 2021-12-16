New York bans gas in new buildings to combat climate change

The New York City Council approved a ban on the use of natural gas in most new buildings, a measure approved to combat the effects of greenhouse gas and climate change.

The ban will begin to apply at the end of 2023 for the buildings of less than seven floors and in 2027 for the tallest, and hospitals, commercial kitchens or laundries will be exempt.

The law must still be signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio, which does not represent an obstacle because De Blasio already congratulated on Twitter for the measure: “New York has made history: this is how you invest in a sustainable future, you protect public health and the era of fossil fuels is over, ”he wrote.

The new law means that Heating, kitchens or hot water tanks must be powered by electricity obtained from clean energy, although residents of homes that still use gas will not be required to make the change unless they change residence.

In the national consumption of natural gas, the state of New York happens to be one of the largest consumers (the sixth in the nation), and the generation of electricity in the state comes mainly from natural gas, ahead of nuclear and hydroelectric energy, according to data from the Energy Administration.

The economic information network CNBC indicates that homes are currently responsible for 70% of greenhouse gas emissionsTherefore, the ban approved today can reverse the pollution figures in the largest US city to eliminate 2.1 million tons of carbon by 2040. EFEverde

