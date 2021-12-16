New York bans natural gas in new buildings to combat climate change

The New York City Council approved this Wednesday ban the use of natural gas in most new buildings, a measure approved to combat the effects of greenhouse gas and climate change.

The ban will begin to apply in late 2023 for buildings with less than seven floors and in 2027 for those that are taller, and hospitals, commercial kitchens or laundries will be exempt.

The law must still be signed by the mayor Bill de Blasio, which does not represent any obstacle because De Blasio already congratulated himself on Twitter for the measure: “New York has made historyThis is how you invest in a sustainable future, protect public health and end the era of fossil fuels, “he wrote.

NYC just made history by banning gas usage in new buildings! THIS is how you invest in a sustainable future, protect public health, create good paying jobs and END the era of fossil fuels. Thank you to the @NYCCouncil for getting this done. If our city can do it, any city can. – Major Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 15, 2021

The new law means that heating systems, kitchens or hot water tanks should be powered by electricity from clean energy, although residents of homes that still use gas will not be required to make the change unless they change residence.

In the national consumption of natural gas, the state of New York happens to be one of the largest consumers (the sixth in the nation), and the Electricity generation in the state comes mainly from natural gas, ahead of nuclear and hydroelectric energy, according to data from the Energy Administration.

The economic information network CNBC indicates that homes are currently responsible for 70 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, so the ban approved today can reverse the pollution figures in the largest American city to eliminate 2.1 million tons of carbon by 2040.