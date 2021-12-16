New York bans natural gas in new buildings to combat climate change

Admin 20 mins ago News Leave a comment 21 Views

The New York City Council approved this Wednesday ban the use of natural gas in most new buildings, a measure approved to combat the effects of greenhouse gas and climate change.

The ban will begin to apply in late 2023 for buildings with less than seven floors and in 2027 for those that are taller, and hospitals, commercial kitchens or laundries will be exempt.

The law must still be signed by the mayor Bill de Blasio, which does not represent any obstacle because De Blasio already congratulated himself on Twitter for the measure: “New York has made historyThis is how you invest in a sustainable future, protect public health and end the era of fossil fuels, “he wrote.

The new law means that heating systems, kitchens or hot water tanks should be powered by electricity from clean energy, although residents of homes that still use gas will not be required to make the change unless they change residence.

In the national consumption of natural gas, the state of New York happens to be one of the largest consumers (the sixth in the nation), and the Electricity generation in the state comes mainly from natural gas, ahead of nuclear and hydroelectric energy, according to data from the Energy Administration.

The economic information network CNBC indicates that homes are currently responsible for 70 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, so the ban approved today can reverse the pollution figures in the largest American city to eliminate 2.1 million tons of carbon by 2040.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Two shot at Popeyes restaurant in Queens, New York

Two men were shot outside a Popeyes restaurant in Corona, Queens (NYC), the police reported. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved