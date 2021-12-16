New York bans new natural gas connections

The municipal Council New York City voted to ban natural gas in new buildings, making it the largest city in the United States to push for measures to eliminate fossil fuel and the potent greenhouse gas.

The new bill prohibits connections from natural gas and teams of oil combustion in new buildings of less than seven stories from the year 2023, and in 2027 It will include buildings of more than seven levels.

Existing buildings will not be affected by the measure, but some significant modifications will require the buildings to go fully electric.

Green buildings

The city of New York It is the largest city to date to enact bans on new connections, with about 40% of its greenhouse gas emissions coming from boilers, furnaces and water heaters.

Before the vote, the city analyzed new buildings and determined that utility bills for all-electric structures are highly cost-competitive compared to gas systems in older buildings.

We recommend METADATA, RPP’s technology podcast. News, analysis, reviews, recommendations and everything you need to know about the technological world. To hear it better, #StayEnCasa.