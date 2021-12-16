New York Yankees sign Venezuelan Gold Glove and Dominican pitcher

The Yankees continue to move to strengthen the team for 2022.

Despite the MLB work stoppage being active, The New York Yankees have been on the move this Thursday and made up to two hires that could help them a lot in the 2022 season.

The first hire of the day was Venezuelan outfielder and Golden Glove winner Ender Inciarte, who signed a minor league contract, as reported by The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler. In that sense, it was known that the player was already assigned to the Scranton / Wilkes-Barres Rail Riders branch.

Yankees transaction page says they’ve signed center fielder Ender Inciarte to a minor league deal. Inciarte, 31, is a defense-first CF who played 52 games with Atlanta last year before getting DFA’d / released. – Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) December 16, 2021

Inciarte has eight years of experience in the MLB (two with the D-Backs and six with the Braves) in which he has established a .280 average with 42 homers, 263 RBIs, 441 runs scored, 118 stolen bases and an OPS of .716. However, the reason why The Yankees signed him for his three Golden Gloves and everything he can contribute to defense.

Yankees signed Jimmy Cordero

After the signing of Inciarte, it was known that heThe Bronx Bombers also hired the services of Dominican pitcher Jimmy Cordero with a Minor League agreement, this was announced by Jon Heymar, a contributor to the MLB Network.

Yankees also signed RHP Jimmy Cordero, formerly with White Sox, Phils and Jays— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 16, 2021

Cordero, who debuted in the majors during 2018 with the Chicago White Sox, has also worn the uniforms of the Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays.

In three seasons of experience in the ‘Big Show’, the 30-year-old pitcher has played 83 games, leaving a 4.55 ERA with a 3-5 record and 65 strikeouts.

Read also:

– Will there be white smoke in New York? Mets were “impressed” with Buck Showalter

– CC Sabathia responded to Clint Frazer for his ‘provocative’ comment towards the New York Yankees

– New York Yankees saved multiple players before MLB stoppage