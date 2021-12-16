Nicolás Benedetti revealed which team he wants to go to when leaving America

America is clear about the future of Nicolas Benedetti and they have let him know that he does not enter into the institution’s plans, so they are looking for an accommodation to be able to free up places for players not trained in Mexico they have, same that for now are excessive in the Nest, even more so with the arrival of Diego Valdés.

In that sense, the Poet analyzes options, and although he is still known as an Eagles player, he knows that the next tournament he will wear another shirt, this at the time of stating that he has not been able to demonstrate in Coapa all his potential despite the fact that, from his perspective, this last semester he did better.

“For now there is nothing defined, I am a player for America, for now there is nothing concrete. I have not been able to show my entire level in America, this semester I was able to demonstrate a little more. I am waiting to see options, for now I am still a player of America“, he said in an interview with Radio Caracol in Colombia.

Within the possibilities that the Poet has, he spoke about what it represents to return to Deportivo Cali, a team with which he has been linked and to which he would not see with bad eyes returning, this despite the fact that he has not defined if within his short-term objectives is to return to football in his country with the green team.

“My goal is to play, I do not know if it is to return to Colombia, but I am excited to have rhythm again. I want the best for Cali, I do not know if it will happen later, there is always the illusion of returning to Cali”He assured, at the time of revealing that these days he will be supporting the team of which he is also a fan in the final instances of the coffee league.