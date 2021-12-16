No more downloading pirated shows, movies and series from Google Drive

Nowadays, Google drive has limits on the number of users who can download a file. This is done to prevent free storage from being used to compete with pirated content downloaded by thousands of people. Currently, when a file is shared and download many times or violates Google conditions, the company restricts it.

Google will notify us when a file has been blocked

Among those restrictions, we find that the file can no longer be shared, and it is not accessible to the public either; even if they have the download link. When that happens, an icon appears next to the file to tell us that it can no longer be shared, but there is no option to claim it and we are not informed of why.

Now, the owner of that file will receive an email about the action that Google has taken, and will have the option to request a review if they do not agree with the decision made. This ensures that Google account owners are fully informed of the status of their content, while ensuring that users are protected from abusive content. The email received will look like the following: