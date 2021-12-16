No more downloading pirated shows, movies and series from Google Drive

The cloud storage It has revolutionized the way we share content and make backup copies. Google Drive is one of the most used platforms in the world thanks to offering 15 GB free to anyone who creates a Google account, offering options to share quickly and safely. However, there are those who take advantage of this gratuity for illicit purposes, and that is why Google has now become more serious.
Nowadays, Google drive has limits on the number of users who can download a file. This is done to prevent free storage from being used to compete with pirated content downloaded by thousands of people. Currently, when a file is shared and download many times or violates Google conditions, the company restricts it.
Google will notify us when a file has been blocked
Among those restrictions, we find that the file can no longer be shared, and it is not accessible to the public either; even if they have the download link. When that happens, an icon appears next to the file to tell us that it can no longer be shared, but there is no option to claim it and we are not informed of why.
Now, the owner of that file will receive an email about the action that Google has taken, and will have the option to request a review if they do not agree with the decision made. This ensures that Google account owners are fully informed of the status of their content, while ensuring that users are protected from abusive content. The email received will look like the following:
By having put in place a new appeal mechanism in the event of disagreeing with the decision, it is possible that Google now becomes more serious when it comes to blocking pirated content shared through Google drive. The platform also has a detection system that detects if content is protected under copyright, and therefore blocks its upload or the possibility of sharing it. Therefore, if they detect that too much protected content is being shared, they may block accounts that may be linked to piracy.
Be careful when sharing files now
The problem with this system is that we may block files that we do not know violate Google’s standards, or that probably do not violate them. Therefore, if you want to share a file with many people, it is best to use a free online storage system, such as WeTransfer or SwissTransfer.
The feature will be rolled out gradually for Google Drive users, starting with the December 14th, and spreading until December 29.