Nuclear plant problems sink EDF on the stock market

Image of one of EDF’s nuclear power plants in France

BLOOMBERG NEWS EXPANSION

France shoots up the sale of nuclear power to Spain to record levels

France build more nuclear reactors to lower its energy costs

The French energy giant has touched its biggest drop of the year on the stock market. The problems detected at a nuclear plant and the closure of another have exacerbated investors’ misgivings.

The French government’s renewed commitment to nuclear energy had provided EDF with renewed energy on the stock market. Between September and October, the energy giant soared by about 20%, amid a market agitated by prices rcor