Nuclear plant problems sink EDF on the stock market

-
France shoots up the sale of nuclear power to Spain to record levels
-
France build more nuclear reactors to lower its energy costs
The French energy giant has touched its biggest drop of the year on the stock market. The problems detected at a nuclear plant and the closure of another have exacerbated investors’ misgivings.
The French government’s renewed commitment to nuclear energy had provided EDF with renewed energy on the stock market. Between September and October, the energy giant soared by about 20%, amid a market agitated by prices rcor
Monthly
Annual
Christmas offer