Omicron is here and it’s spreading fast

The COVID-19 positivity rate nearly doubled in three days in the city as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that he would take action to stem the increase.

Dr. Jay Varma, the mayor’s health advisor, said the increase is a sign of the rapid spread of the omicron variant and its ability to evade immunity.

“Um, we’ve never seen this before on #NYC,” the doctor wrote in a post on social media.

“Test of positivity doubling in three days”, is added.

In general, city indicators tend in the wrong direction.

In the last seven days, the city has registered an average of 2,899 positive cases per day, which is more than 1,000 cases more than the 28-day average.

Transmission rates are also climbing almost directly: 311 per 100,000 through Monday, more than doubling in the space of two weeks.

“The data that we follow so closely shows an alarming trend,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

The Commissioner posted a message on social networks with instructions on what to do on behalf of the public and what the city does in the face of the rise in Covid-19 infections.

“Omicron is here in New York and is spreading rapidly. We see an increase in # COVID19 cases before the holidays – the 7-day average for new cases tripled in the last month. All counties remain in high transmission,” he wrote Chokshi at the beginning of a series of messages with instructions.

The city will distribute 500,000 rapid tests and one million masks for free as part of a new strategy to combat the rise in infections.

Likewise, there will be more sites and with more opening hours so that the public can be tested for Covid-19. In recent days there have been long lines in many places in the city of people waiting to be tested for Covid-19.

They will also insist that vaccinated people wear the booster.

There will be more vigilance to enforce sanctions for those who do not comply with the security measures around Covid-19.

