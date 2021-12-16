“On behalf of the whole country”: Checo Pérez caused a sensation in the Netherlands after the Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen ended the hegemony of Lewis Hamilton in the premier class of motorsport. The Dutch driver won his first world title at the last Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In that context, Checo Pérez He played a role that was classified as perfect by Christian Horner, director of Red Bull.

The Mexican driver dropped out in the last race of the year due to an engine failure. However, on lap 20 Checo Pérez He starred in a spectacular defense against the stalking Lewis Hamilton. The maneuver of the tapatío allowed to reduce the difference between the British and Verstappen, from ten to one second.

Van Der Garde praised the performance of the Guadalajara

That’s how Checo Pérez has caused a sensation in Holland, a country from where they thanked the Mexican for his influence on Max’s title. It was presenter Beau van Erven Dorens who thanked the Mexican during his television program, in which he addressed the Red Bull driver speaking in Spanish.

“In the name of the Dutch people, I say thank you very much. I apologize for the Arjen Robben scene. We are going to make up for that lack, I don’t know how yet, but I promise you, ”the presenter began, referring to the duel between the Netherlands and Mexico, held within the framework of the round of 16 of the 2014 World Cup Brazil.

“This is for you Czech. Free beers when you are here on behalf of the whole country, ”wrote former Formula 1 driver Giedo Van Der Garde on his social media.

Erven Dorens is one of the most influential characters in the Netherlands

The balance of the Mexican

Checo Pérez he finished fourth in the drivers’ world championship after dropping out in the last two races. The driver from Guadalajara was crucial for the fight for the World Cup that his teammate won and managed to celebrate from the podium five times. His only victory was at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

In this way, the Mexican has his seat guaranteed for the 2022 season.. Checo’s experience will be decisive for the development of the new Red Bull car, adapted to the new regulations of the premier class of motorsport.