One dead and several injured in East Village fire

There was one death and several injuries as a result of a two-alarm fire in a residential building located at 118th Street on D Avenue in Lower Manhattan, according to FDNY reports.

The fire started at around seven o’clock on Thursday and when the firefighters arrived the fire had advanced and there were people trapped in rooms on the fourth floor, always according to firefighters.

In addition to the deceased person, there were seven other civilians injured, three of them in serious condition and four with non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control after an hour of intense activity.

“The cause of this fire is currently being investigated by the FDNY fire chiefs,” said Manhattan County Commander, FDNY Assistant Chief Michael Ajello.

The area councilor, Carlina Rivera, posted a message on social media about the fire and those affected.

“This morning, a 2-alarm fire at 118 Ave D claimed the life of one of our neighbors, and many others were injured,” the message read.

“Our heart goes out to the victims and their families, and our team is on the ground to support all those affected,” continues the councilor.

