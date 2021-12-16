Paul vs Woodley 2: Jake Paul’s Impressive Physical Change For Rematch With Tyron Woodley

Jake paul face Tyron Woodley in a rematch Saturday. The ‘youtuber’ wants to leave the criticism behind and this time He promises to deliver a solid knockout against the former UFC champion.

For this fight, Paul has set himself the goal of fighting with less weight, this in order to improve his mobility and surprise Woodley. ‘Problem Cild’ will put aside the possibility of reaching 200 pounds and concentrating on setting a limit of just 197 lbs.

This would be the lowest weight in Paul’s boxing career and on social networks he has already shown his preparation days after the brawl. Even his coach BJ Flores predicts that his pupil has a high chance of winning by knockout.

“His exit will be quicker and we can still box and move the whole fight, but it will be a very different version of Jake Paul. He started to work hard, we changed a few things, he will come lighter for this fight, he will be faster, more aggressive, “he said during an interview with ‘The Wade Concept’.

This bout will be an important test for Paul, who lost power in his legs against ‘The Chosen One’ throughout the rounds. So his team focused for December on the physical endurance of the 24-year-old fighter.