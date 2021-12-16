Pedro Almodóvar says goodbye to Verónica Forqué: ‘She is not the Verónica that I have known’

The film director Pedro Almodóvar has gone this Wednesday to the Spanish Theater where the burning chapel of Verónica Forqué has been installed, whom he has remembered as “an actress gifted for comedy.” “She is not the Veronica that I have known”, he affirmed when remembering the end of his career.

“Time has not treated her well. I thought I had more than enough weapons to fight these problems, but reality tells us no. The only thing I think is that if there were already people around her who found her that she was not well, it is very difficult for me to believe that they have not been able to do something to avoid an ending that is not Veronica, I do not recognize this woman in that ending. She is not the Veronica that I have known ”, he has settled in statements to the media upon his arrival at the chapel.

The director recalled personal circumstances of Forqué – winner of four Goyas and star of films like ‘Kika’ or ‘What have I done to deserve this?’ – such as the fact of not being with her husband or the death of her brother “who adored who died a few years ago.”

“I don’t know if the actors are more exposed, the Veronica I met was someone very sensitive and accomplished, both professionally and personally. There are many sensitive people, not only the actors are, there are many other people. But there is no blame, it is not the acting profession or even the actors that are especially comical, this is a mystery, what has happened is absolutely mysterious. And it has to do with our nature ”, stated Almodóvar.

For this reason, he has emphasized the importance of “remembering her in an appropriate place such as the Spanish Theater.” “She was a very special woman because, on the other hand, her way of acting, in addition to excellence, was very unclassifiable. And that came to all ages and all kinds of people “said the cineaesta.

Thus, he has not been surprised that his death “has caused such a manifestation, first of absolute surprise and then of pain because there are many generations for whom Forqué was the great comic actress”. “Above all they will remember her as the great comedy actress that she was. It does not surprise me that it has caused so much reaction among the people ”, he reiterated.

“GIFTED FOR COMEDY”

On her career, she has assured that she was a “gifted actress for comedy.” “She is the actress who has had the most ability to make people laugh and as a person she was very good, a kind of angel. When I worked with her on ‘What have I done to deserve this?’ He reminded me a lot of Chus Lampreave because they were women like they had never lost the innocence of childhood ”, he said.

Regarding this film, he stated that it was the “funniest” shoot of his life “exclusively for her.” And for the good chemistry between her, Carmen Maura and Chus Lampreave. I am here to pay tribute to a woman who was like today, all light ”, he asserted.

“I remember Verónica always worried about all of us and a very good friend to all of us, giving us solutions. And also a woman who had her spiritual life determined because she had a very solid and very absolute faith in Buddhism. He was the only person who had never imagined an ending like the one he has had. And then as an actress she was one of the greatest, the 80s and 90s cannot be understood without her, both in the great comedies she did and in the dramas. She was a very gifted actress ”, he added.