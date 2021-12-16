Pope prays for Haiti: “Poor Haiti, one after another, those good people suffer so much”

Pope Francis invited us to pray for “poor Haiti”, which “suffers so much”, recalling this Wednesday the new tragedy that plagues that country after the death of at least 62 people by the explosion of a tanker in Cap Haitien.

“Poor Haiti, one after another, those good people suffer so much,” the pope lamented at the end of the general audience in the Paul VI room of the Vatican.

“A devastating explosion in which many people lost their lives, including many children,” added the pontiff.

“I express my closeness to the inhabitants of that city and to the families of the victims and to all the injured. I invite you to join in prayer for these brothers and sisters who have been severely beaten,” he added.

The authorities and medical personnel fear a higher number of fatalities given the high number of injured in critical condition.

The explosion is the latest tragedy to hit this Caribbean country ravaged by poverty, gang violence, political paralysis and fuel shortages.

Haiti had already suffered an extremely severe blow on January 12, 2010 by an earthquake that devastated Port-au-Prince and several towns in the country, killing more than 200,000 people and deepening the local economic crisis.

Added to this is the profound political crisis that has prevailed since then and that had its most critical moment in July of this year when a command assassinated the then Haitian president, Jovenel Moise, an incident still under investigation and involving foreigners.