Presidents of Bolivia and Cuba hold official talks (+ Video) ›Cuba› Granma

The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, held official talks on Wednesday with the President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, who is making an official visit to our country, after participating in the XX Dawn Summit -tcp.

During the fraternal meeting, both leaders reaffirmed the ties of friendship that unite our peoples, based on solidarity and mutual understanding. They also noted the excellent state of bilateral relations and expressed their willingness to continue raising the level of political dialogue and promote bilateral cooperation.

The Cuban President thanked Bolivia for its solidarity, recently expressed in the offer of donations, as well as in the support of the Andean nation to the fight for the end of the illegal and unjust economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States Government against Cuba.

For his part, the Bolivian president thanked the opportunity to visit our country for the first time as President. He praised the development achieved by Cuba in the spheres of Health and biotechnology, while thanking, on behalf of his people and Government, the historic Cuban cooperation.

In the morning, the Bolivian President was received by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, and visited the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology. As part of his program, he also held a meeting with the president of the National Assembly of People’s Power, comrade Esteban Lazo Hernández.

The distinguished visitor was accompanied by Rogelio Mayta Mayta, Minister of Foreign Relations; Remmy Gonzáles, Minister of Rural Development and Lands, and Eduardo Pardo, Bolivian Ambassador to Cuba.

On the Cuban side, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla; Ydael Jesús Pérez Brito, Minister of Agriculture; Ana Teresita González Fraga, ai Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment; Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, Vice Minister of Foreign Relations, and Eugenio Martínez Enríquez, General Director of Latin America and the Caribbean of the Foreign Ministry.