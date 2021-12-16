Puerto Rican brothers detained in Mexico accept agreement to plead guilty

The father of siblings Luis and Erick Zapata, prisoners in Mexico Six months ago for allegedly sexually assaulting a young woman while on vacation in Cancun, she reported that her children accepted an agreement to plead guilty in exchange for not serving time in jail.

According Angel Luis Zapata, father of the young people, the agreement reached with the prosecution, and which has yet to be endorsed by a magistrate in a hearing that does not have a date, was “on the table” from early in the process, but Zapata indicated that it was finally accepted on the recommendation of their attorneys.

“I have a long list of lawyers in Mexico and for all budgets. I asked them what they would do if they were their children and they told me to accept it ”, Zapata said to The new day.

The settlement includes a payment of $ 15,000 “or a little more” to the State and compensation that the man did not want to disclose to the alleged victim in the case. The young woman has accepted the terms of the agreement.

“There is a scheduled agreement, but we are waiting for the date of the hearing,” said Zapata. “You have to pay a commutation of the sentence.”

As indicated, the date of the judicial hearing will be scheduled once he has access to a document that he did not specify, although it could be ready in one or two weeks. He acknowledged, however, that he does not pin his hopes that he will be able to return to Puerto Rico with his entire family before the end of the year.

“Here the laws are very complicated and the type of crime for which they accuse my children they punish it very strongly. The detail is that the agreement from the beginning was on the table, but he who owes nothing, feared nothing and trusted the process. We have evidence that the boys did not participate and there was nothing, no rape … there are many things, but the evidence we have was not accepted at this stage of the process, but at the trial. I couldn’t wait that long, ”Zapata added.

The man said neither he nor his lawyer know when the youths will be released. “For example, if it were January 30, then that day is commuted and the process may take three to four more days. But until I have my children I can’t celebrate. What if I am happy? Well yes and no. We’re going out, it’s a matter of time, but I didn’t want it to be this way. “