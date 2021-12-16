Puerto Rican producer Flow la Movie, among the passengers of a crashed plane

The name of the Puerto Rican producer Jose Angel Hernandez, better known as Flow La Movie, was among the list of passengers on the Helidosa private flight that crashed on Wednesday afternoon near the International Airport of the Americas (AILA).

The director of the Air Accidents Investigative Commission, Brigadier General Enmanuel Souffront Tamayo, confirmed that there are deaths in the accident, although the names have not been given.

On the flight to Orlando, Florida, there were six passengers and three crew members, including two minors, one four years old and the other 13 years old.

The plane took off from El Higüero airport, in Santo Domingo Norte. The first to arrive were the rescue and rescue unit of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), Souffront reported.

About Flow la Movie

The 38-year-old producer Flow la Movie was responsible for urban hits that have reached a billion views such as “Te boté” with Bad Bunny and Ozuna.

In addition to other urban hits such as “La Jeepeta”, “La Babe” and “Wow Remix”.

According to the Pablolayus.com portal, the manager and his company closed the year with high points, since I threw you out ”, appears in the top positions of the annual count lists.

According to Billboard magazine, Flow la Movie occupies the position # 10 in the list of Hot Latin Songs Imprints, while in the “monster” of digital music Spotify, the producer owns the position # 5 in the Top 10 of Producers of the year, standing out in countries such as Argentina, Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

“There is no greater satisfaction than this, for this we spent the year working tirelessly and I am sure that in 2022 we will break with more,” Flow la Movie said in a press release.

Among the musical proposals, the song “Se menea” by Nio García feat. Don Omar and “Resaca” by Nio García feat. Manuel Turizo, available on all digital platforms.

He has worked with great artists of international music from the city of Orlando, Florida. He has served for years as an executive producer and investor in events and concerts of figures such as Ozuna, Anuel AA or Bryan Myers, among many others, according to the Billboard portal.

In 2016 he met the artist Nio García, an artist who at that time needed an investor to continue his career. At that time, Flow La Movie decided to sponsor him and create his record label and also his eponymous brand.

The first to join the label was DJ Nelson, considered the pioneer and creator of reggaeton in Puerto Rico. The label managed to unite two referents of the urban genre for the first time in a music video: Kendo Kaponi and Cosculluela.

Under his seal are Casper Mágico, Nio García and D. Ozi.