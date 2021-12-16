‘Quisqueya Plaza’ debuts in Manhattan – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – After so many years of waiting, “Quisqueya Plaza” finally opens in Upper Manhattan on Thursday, an open space with restaurants and community programs.

The plaza is a dream come true, especially for the Dominican community in the area.

In Quisqueya Plaza you can do many things in this place that mainly benefits the restaurants in the area, but cultural entertainment programs of a social type are already being organized in order to open arms to the community so that they can find here a place they call yours.

The idea for Quisqueya Plaza began about a year ago when merchants were affected by the pandemic and were looking for the opportunity to extend their services to their diners and Mayor Bill de Blasio gave them a place to enjoy that food and that they they could also make a profit. However, Quisqueya Plaza is for the whole community: from 8 am to 5 pm it will be for the community, and from 5 to 11 pm it will benefit merchants.

Among the proud of this square is the congressman Andriano Espaillat.

“It is a good, positive space for our families and for these businesses that have fought to rehabilitate this area that at one time was a problem area full of crack and drug sales and violence … we are very proud of the work that has been carried out. he has done, “Espaillat told Telemundo 47.” And that it bears the name of Quisqueya Plaza for me is something that touches the depths of my heart. ”