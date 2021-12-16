Rafa Amaya reappears and criticizes him because they say he doesn’t even look like it

After facing difficult times due to his addiction problems, the actor Rafael Amaya is back and made it known to the star on the cover of People magazine in Spanish.

However, what caught the attention of the fans of the protagonist of ‘The Lord of the heavens’ is that, although her improvement is visible, Amaya looks extremely changed as the public was used to seeing him and did not hesitate to make him notice.

The actor received a wave of criticism by users, who ensure that he doesn’t even look like himself anymore: “They missed the photoshop”, “What happened? He doesn’t look like ”,“ I didn’t like his change, he looked more manly before ”,“ He’s handsome, but he has something weird… he doesn’t even look like him ”,“ Someone explain to me what happened to him? ”,“ It’s not him, he looks like Rafa, but he’s not him ”,“ What a bad surgery they did”Are just some of the comments that can be read on the social media post.

Given the obvious physical change, the actor pointed out that not only it is due to the passage of time, also to the inner growth that it has had in this time: “I have changed many things, we are aging day by day and you are changing your way of thinking”, he said for this same medium.

He also recognized that in his new plans as an actor, he does not rule out returning to play Aurelio Casillas, a character that led him to success, even announced that he is already in talks, but also stressed that this decision is not his.

