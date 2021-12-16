Rafael Dudamel: interview with Deportivo Cali coach before the final – Colombian Soccer – Sports

The heart of Rafael Dudamel it should be green. His blood, green; his sweat, green; his soul, green. All green and white like him Deportivo Cali. It is that it leads to that club stuck in the veins. He was their goalkeeper, he was a champion with those colors in 1998, he wanted to return, he visualized himself standing on the technical line, leading those players, reaching a final, and all that was just a dream before, is now reality. Only the star is missing.

It arrived just over three months ago. He grabbed a team done, or half done, a team that was not walking, or was only half done, with stagnant figures. It was a risk, but he was not going to be in doubt when his green heart was beating. The Venezuelan said yes, and generated immediate empathy with those players who stopped being stagnant, gave them confidence, awakened their abilities. And, thus, Cali is already in the final. And Dudamel is green with illusion.

Hand in hand with Dudamel

How are you and how do you feel before the final?

From the human and personal side I feel very good, enjoying a moment that has been built based on daily effort, hand in hand with an entire coaching staff made up of top-level professionals, and by a team of players of extraordinary quality that have allowed us to lead them, that they feel a daily enjoyment in each training session, in each collective activity, and that they have understood and believed in an idea to aspire to win.

Is being a champion in Cali as DT your dream?

In my time as a goalkeeper I had the opportunity to defend many professional teams in Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina, South Africa, but the three most special years I lived in Deportivo Cali because I found in the club a wonderful structure that allowed me to work with true professionals. Since I started my career as a coach, my dream was to get to Cali; I knew that I had to choose at what moment … In other stages I felt that it could be and then I learned that the coach’s times are not those of football, and that I should wait for God’s times. And God wanted this to be the opportunity and we have made the most of it, giving ourselves, dedicating ourselves to a thousand percent and making the players feel the recognition of their abilities, because they are the ones who have created this great illusion.

Why was the moment now?

Ha Well … I don’t have Daddy’s phone number to ask. But I understand that it was the moment because the club needed to come out on top at all costs. I am not a winning coach at any cost. There was already a ready-made team, an established roster, in the middle of a tournament, and I feel it was the opportunity because God has put us in Cali having a payroll with quantity and quality, with experience, hierarchy, youth, a mixture of generations and talent. , and we have dedicated ourselves to giving them physical and tactical adjustments to bring them to our form. Everything has flowed.

Dudamel, in training with Cali. Photo: Cali Sports Press

The players have understood his speech …

Completely. There has been a good empathy, a good synergy from the first meeting, and that has allowed the message to permeate the squad, and they have felt that with respect, and the demands of the day to day, we have taken them to a higher level to go reaching the goals set.

But what did you do to lift this team?

Know the capacities of each player, understand the needs of each one, in football and personal terms, and be able to connect with the human being, with a hug, a daily prayer: team up and make a family. And at work, to achieve daily enjoyment in each exercise, in each planning, executing everything with the greatest intensity and viewing each game with the utmost seriousness. Understanding that we had no margin for error, convincing them of the team’s capabilities and acting like champions, like champions! –He repeats and emphasizes that word he wants to shout–; thus we were able to resurface, due to the attitudinal conviction that we have had.

You have talked about touch-ups, what were they?

Tactical retouching are the ways of each coach: polish, polish, deepen, strengthen details according to the moments of the game, the football fundamentals … and the team has been a sponge that absorbs any idea.

the word balance is to be able to strengthen, work, consolidate a team that understands that to be able to attack well you have to defend well.

Is Cali strong in defense or attack or is it balanced?

That is the key word: balance, because a team that does not attack well cannot win, and a team that does not defend well will be very vulnerable and will be far from winning. So the word balance is being able to strengthen, work, consolidate a team that understands that to be able to attack well you have to defend well, and if you have a well-developed attack, immediate action is a defensive reaction and you have to be well organized; balance is what makes the difference, understanding the game, your moments, the opponent’s moments and how you control them without suffering them; the defensive facet is part of the game and you have to enjoy it, and with zero in your arc, and your individual and collective capacity, be able to impose your conditions.

How much is there in Cali of Alfredo Arias (his ex-DT) and how much of Dudamel?

Being a judge and a party is uncomfortable because it would be comparing styles, and that is hateful, and even more so between colleagues. Yes, I can say that this Cali every day looks more like Dudamel, in the competitive character, in that emotional strength, in that ambition of always wanting to win, in the seriousness of respecting the rival and wanting to overcome him, and, above all, in the respect for the institution.

How did you align Teo Gutiérrez in your idea, and how is your dialogue with him?

We have similar characters, as a footballer that I was and he who is still current, more current than ever! It is that quality of being very competitive and always wanting to win. There has been good empathy, affinity, and as soccer men we know that transparency in our communication is not negotiated, respect is not negotiated, professionalism is non-negotiable. We commune with values ​​that make us transmit them to the rest of the campus, and not just Teo, I’m talking about Harold Preciado, Ángelo Rodríguez, Juan Camilo Angulo, what to say about Lessse and De Amores, who fully fulfill their role as foreigners. There is a footballer who is media like Teo and all that attention that he manages to obtain fills him with greater commitment and is a strong impulse so that he always wants to be winning.

Rafael Dudamel with Teo Gutiérrez in a Cali practice. Photo: Cali Sports Press

Does having Teo make everything easier?

Teo’s level infects the rest; to the young, who respect and admire him, and to the older ones, who are more committed. But it is like in any film, that those behind the cameras have the same importance as those visible. That is why I highlight them all.

How to define Teo?

Hahaha. Well … Teo brings together all the elements of a crash on and off the pitch, he knows how to respond for his charisma, for understanding what he is like as a footballer; he knows how to correspond to his teammates and the fans. I never tire of admiring all my players on a daily basis, and when I speak of Teo, I speak of a crash and a great leader.

Do you envision Teo in the Colombian National Team?

I must be respectful of the work of maestro Reinaldo Rueda, but every Cali footballer who goes to the National Team will be very proud for us as a coaching staff, such as Teo, Marsiglia, Preciado and others, they are players who, I say for myself experience at the national team level, they meet the conditions to be in the national team, but the manager is Rueda and he will know when and how to take advantage of the values ​​of the local tournament.

What do you see in Tolima and what in Millos? Which one do you prefer?

I don’t have a favorite because they are both very good, very competitive; Millos and his collective quality and the experience of his coach, and the physiological difficulty of keeping up… In Tolima I see a team with a selection of players from the physical and athletic point of view, which makes it special, authentic. So with anyone the quality of the final is guaranteed.

Dudamel in his time as a goalkeeper in Cali. Photo from 1999.

Do you visualize the star?

I feel that all these factors have been aligned for a champion team, there is an incredible synergy between footballers, coaching staff, leaders, fans, the media, and the boys feel it, enjoy it, but I love to see them with the naturalness with which they live with that emotional demand of the environment; they enjoy it, but they know that nothing can distract them. I remember very much the moments of ’98, when we were champions, and I dare to say that the table is set to reach the title, having to push ourselves to the maximum in this final.

Did the episode of taking out the ‘tablet’ in the middle of a press conference to show the plays caused you discomfort due to the criticism they made?

None.



No more words … Closed topic …?

Perhaps some did not see it with the appropriate seriousness and others, objectively, understood what I wanted, with all right, to express.

Rafael Dudamel, at the press conference after the match against Nacional in the Cup.

I cannot go through life imposing my truth on my colleagues.

Juan Carlos Osorio, coach of América, criticized Tolima’s game, and especially its transitions, and proposed that in Colombia you have to play differently … what do you think?

I have my truth and it is my style, and I cannot go through life imposing my truth on my colleagues. I am respectful, with their style they have won or can win, and I will try with mine, I am not the owner of the truth.

Dudamel talks about the national team

Does Dudamel enjoy directing the club or does he miss the national team (he was in the national team)?

When you are at the level of the national team you need the adrenaline of the day to day at the club level and in the club after a while you miss the selection times where you can have planning, rest, share as a family, you miss those spaces to select among the best of a country, they are different scenarios

What do you think of Pékerman’s arrival in Venezuela?

Pékerman’s arrival in Venezuela will give the national team a higher status, I am sure that he will know how to lead a team, a number of very talented footballers to become a team, and then take them to a competitive level. In our stage we were among the best 25 in the world according to the Fifa ranking. I am hoping that with Professor Pékerman we will return to competitiveness and reach places of honor …

Is reaching the Colombia National Team among your other dreams?

We all have dreams, illusions, aspirations, then we have to dedicate ourselves to making merits, but the moments are not chosen by us. Today I enjoy and admire the work of Professor Rueda, with the hope that Qatar will be classified, and if in the future we get to have that privilege, have no doubt that we will enjoy it to the fullest, but I do not see that in the short term because there is a serious work that gives stability to Colombian football.

