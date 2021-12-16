Raphy Pina shows her vulnerability in social networks before the judicial process she faces | Others

At dawn today the music producer, Rafael Antonio “Raphy” Pina, published a message on his social networks where he talks about his vulnerability to the judicial process he faces in the federal sphere on charges of possession of firearms, having had a prior conviction.

“Easier outside if I wear glasses and a mask. So I could hide the expressions on my face, I prefer that they see me, I prefer that they read my eyes, I prefer that they understand that I am not in a concert, I am fighting for my family until the last day I breathe on this earth. No matter how much stone they can throw at me, I will still stand for them. This is a litmus test that not everyone would endure, but, God has given me a strength that you cannot imagine, well, if you know it. Thank you for your prayers, Thank you. Att The one who never left his island ”, reads the message posted on his Instagram social network around 4:30 in the morning.

The businessman also uploaded a post of a religious nature where he says that “In bad times, hold on to God, and in good times give thanks. Do not fear, a bad chapter is not the end, God is the author of your story; trust, what comes to your life will be greater than everything you have asked for; today do not look at the depth of the abyss, today put your gaze on God and rest in his arms, so you will find the joy and peace that your soul needs. God will not leave you, nor forsake you; do not worry about the storm, the bonanza is coming. If you do, write Amen! “

Meanwhile, yesterday he published a video where he says “be grateful for all the messages” received.

“To all those people who have written to my cell phone, who have sent me a text here on Instagram and Facebook, thank you really, super grateful, super calm, confident, (it is) a long, tedious process … but with faith,” he says the music producer.

He also indicated that his family, friends and followers support him throughout this process.

Similarly, on Monday, Pina Nieves went to social platforms to request the support of her followers throughout the process she is facing.

“Good morning World. Another proof that I have to face, ”began the letter from Pina Nieves, who is accused of possessing a Glock model 19 pistol, caliber nine millimeters and modified to fire automatically, a Smith & Wesson pistol, model SD40 and dozens of ammunition for .40 caliber pistols, ammunition for 5.7 caliber pistols, as well as for rifles and shotguns, among others.

It should be noted that the weapons were seized by federal agents during a raid last year on a property of the producer, located in the Caguas Real urbanization and the Rogelio’s Ice Plant gas station, also in Caguas.

“To defend my family as always. I count on God and with the support of your prayers, ”added Pina Nieves, who accompanied her expressions with an emoji of a person in prayer position and the hashtag with the word amen.

Pina Nieves was indicted in August 2020 by a federal Grand Jury of two counts for possession of an illegal weapon, since the law stipulates that a federal convict cannot carry arms and the producer had pleaded guilty to mortgage fraud in 2015, as well as well as a charge for illegal possession of an automatic firearm. Each charge exposes you to ten years in prison.