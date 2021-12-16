Reggaeton producer Flow La Movie dies in plane crash in the Dominican Republic along with eight other people

The nine crew members of a private jet that crashed this Wednesday at Las Américas International Airport, outside Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, died. There were no survivors, local authorities reported.

Among the victims are the Puerto Rican reggaeton producer José Ángel Hernández, better known as Flow La Movie, his partner, Debbie Jimenes, and four other relatives, including two children, according to data from the flight manifest.

Two Dominican and one Venezuelan crew also died. The six passengers were US citizens, the Efe news agency reported.

[Muere Vicente Fernández, el ídolo de las rancheras mexicanas]

The flight departed from La Isabela airport, in Santo Domingo, and was bound for Orlando, Florida, but it was diverted after taking off due to a technical problem and crashed while trying to make an emergency landing at Las Américas airport.

Colombian artist J. Balvin mourned the death of the Puerto Rican music producer in a post on Instagram this Wednesday night. “Rest in peace,” he wrote.

The Dominican authorities said that it is still too early to know the causes of the accident, but they assured that they have already started the expert reports to clarify them.

The aircraft that crashed in Las Amércias, a Gulfstream IV, was owned by the private flight company Helidosa.

“For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and regret. And we ask to accompany with prudence and solidarity to support the affected families who, together with us, are going through this very difficult time,” the company wrote in a statement.





Flow La Movie, 38, produced hits of the reggaeton genre such as I threw you away with Bad Bunny, which was at number one in Latin music for 14 weeks in a row in the summer of 2018. Dakiti, which was at number one for 27 weeks and Mine, in which the singer Drake participated, and which remained in the first place 16 weeks, according to the Billboard count.

Artists such as Balvin, Ozuna, and Anuel also collaborated with Flow La Movie, who launched their own independent record label after a more than 10-year career. Artists like Nio García, Casper Magico and Xound are some of those who signed with him.

Latin American authors from across the continent mourned his death, including Juan Magan, Ricardo Montaner, Rafael Pina, Don Omar, among many others.