Royal Pari announces the departure of Rubilio Castillo and his name sounds to reinforce the greats of Central America

2021-12-16
The Honduran forward Roman Rubilio Castillo has disassociated itself from Royal pari from Bolivia After a year in the squad, this was reported by the club on its social networks.
The former striker of the Motagua he scored 10 goals in 25 appearances in the local championship, where they stayed in fifth place, qualifying for the Copa Sudamericana. ‘Roruca’ also scored once between their two matches played in the Libertadores.
TEN He entered it in Exclusive last week that Castle I would not renew with the Royal Pari. Your agent, Daniel Solis, He confessed to this medium that the attacker will have to return to the Tondela of the first division of Portugal to decide where he will play in the six months remaining on his contract.
TEN He has learned that the forward has options to return to Central America to play on loan with a great from the region.
The clubs that intend to get their services with the same Motagua and the Saprissa from Costa Rica, from where it was bought by the Portuguese club.
SEE: Rubilio Castillo ended his adventure through Bolivia and Royal Pari could not qualify for the Copa Libertadores
Ruby last played in the Motagua in the two tournaments of 2020, this after a short-lived stint in Portuguese football where he did not convince. His 21 goals in the year allowed him to emigrate to Bolivia, where he was a constant starter in Miguel Portugal’s team.
On the other, in Saprissa, the Honduran played for a tournament, being in the Apertura 2019, where in 17 games he scored seven times.