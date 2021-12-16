Royal Pari announces the departure of Rubilio Castillo and his name sounds to reinforce the greats of Central America

2021-12-16

The Honduran forward Roman Rubilio Castillo has disassociated itself from Royal pari from Bolivia After a year in the squad, this was reported by the club on its social networks.

The former striker of the Motagua he scored 10 goals in 25 appearances in the local championship, where they stayed in fifth place, qualifying for the Copa Sudamericana. ‘Roruca’ also scored once between their two matches played in the Libertadores.

TEN He entered it in Exclusive last week that Castle I would not renew with the Royal Pari. Your agent, Daniel Solis, He confessed to this medium that the attacker will have to return to the Tondela of the first division of Portugal to decide where he will play in the six months remaining on his contract.