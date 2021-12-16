Samuel García earns Internet hatred for spoiling ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ | News from Mexico

MONTERREY, Nuevo León.- Samuel Garcia earned internet hatred for spoiling the newly released movie ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

The governor of Nuevo León declared himself a big fan of the character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, which has also been drawn in Marvel comics by Mexican Humberto Ramos.

In his Instagram stories, García Sepúlveda showed off his Spider-Man tie and stepped into the role of the hero.

SPOILER ALERT: This is what Samuel García revealed

You are still on time so as not to know the spoiler, we recommend you leave the note at this time and not continue reading to avoid finding out.

In addition to wearing his tie that had the mask of the arachnic hero, García said a phrase that perhaps if you do not have context is not entirely a spoiler: “No Way Home. See you at the Macro … “

However, it must be remembered that Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, better known as “the Bronco”, Former governor of New Leon, he called not to make spoilers and also invited everyone to the Macroplaza if the three spider men came out: Tobey Maguirre, Andrew Garfield and not just three Tom Holland, as it was speculated.