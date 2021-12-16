Sevillian neurosurgeon Javier Márquez, awarded the Pasteur Prize …

As they have explained, these awards have the objective of “giving visibility to the extraordinary work carried out by the different actors that are part of this sector, in exceptional situations. The commitment to quality and health”.

With this distinction, the European Association for Economics and Competitiveness emphasizes the figure of Márquez for his professional career and for his outstanding work at the Center for Advanced Neurology (CNA) where he practices in the field of neurosurgery and where he has stood out for “his good do general and, in particular, in the field of childhood epilepsy as part of the team led by the epileptologist Juan Uranga and the CNA International Consultant, the neurosurgeon Mario Alonso.

Specifically, neurosurgeon Javier Márquez has been awarded this national award for his contribution to Spanish society and for his “excellent work in the field of neurosurgery, achieving all its goals and promoting social values ​​and the success of human quality” , have pointed from the organization of the Pasteur Awards.

The Center for Advanced Neurology has congratulated themselves on having Dr. Javier Márquez within a multidisciplinary team made up of 40 specialists among neurologists, neurosurgeons, psychiatrists, neurophysiologists, neuropsychologists, clinical psychologists, speech therapists, physiotherapists or occupational therapists operating in Andalusia in CNA centers distributed among the provinces of Malaga, Cádiz, Huelva and Seville.

Likewise, they consider a well-deserved tribute to this neurosurgeon “of whom they are very proud not only for his professionalism but also for the humanity he wastes in each case and with each patient, before, during and after the postoperative period”, commented the CEO of the Center for Advanced Neurology, Rocío Vallejo.

The award ceremony will take place at the Westin Palace Hotel in Madrid, tomorrow, Friday, December 17, 2021, and will be disseminated through the website and social networks of the Center for Advanced Neurology.