Sex traffickers of Mexican girls were protected by New York police, according to Prosecutor’s Office | Univision Crime News

Federal agents arrested a New York police officer Tuesday for allegedly protecting a sex trafficking organization that brought girls and young women from Mexico. They promised to help them find a better life in America, but once they got to Queens they were forced into prostitution for several years, according to a federal indictment.
It is the first time that the authorities have discovered that a US policeman is an alleged accomplice of a Mexican criminal network of traffickers. The suspect is Wayne Peiffer, who since December 1, 2006 has been an element of Village of Brewster Police, north of New York City.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) alleges that Peiffer, 48, received “prostitution services at no cost” and that sex slaves were brought to him at the station where he worked, in exchange for helping this criminal cell continue to operate. Their collaboration included “warning them of the increase in police actions and assistance to avoid detections and arrests by law enforcement agencies”, describes the Prosecutor’s Office.
The government claims to have as evidence a text message in which Peiffer asks one of the organization’s drivers if he would take a woman to him on the afternoon of June 10, 2018, as well as evidence that the accused transported victims on at least four occasions, between April 2017 and February 2018, to Village of Brewster Police Headquarters.
The complicity between Peiffer and the leader of the women’s traffickers group Roberto César Cid Domínguez, who was also arrested on Tuesday, occurred between 2010 and October 2018, the indictment says.
“The arrest we made of a police officer is not the most egregious facet of this investigation. We allege that Mr. Peiffer had sexual relations with the trafficked girls as payment for his protection from the traffickers, ”he said in a statement Michael J. Driscoll, assistant director in the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
“The oath that law enforcement officers take affirms that they will serve and protect law-abiding citizens and vulnerable members of the community, they will not aid and incite criminals who abuse girls and force them to have sexual relations in against their will, “added the official.
Brought with false promises
On Tuesday, authorities arrested other members of this group: Luz Elvira Cardona, 33, whom they nickname ‘Lucy’; Blanca Hernández Morales, 51 years old and better known as ‘Nancy’, ‘María Elena’ and ‘Malena’; and José Facundo Zárate Morales, 32 years old and nicknamed ‘El Güero’.
Cristian Noe Godínez, a 42-year-old man with the alias of ‘El Chaparro’, who allegedly transported the victims to various places in New York and took some to Peiffer to the police station, remains at large.
Court documents indicate that Peiffer had corrupt deals with Cid Domínguez’s human trafficking organization, which had operated in Queens since May 2002, and with Godínez’s, which was in charge of sexually selling young men and girls who emigrated from Mexico. They both used force and threats for them to engage in prostitution in Brewster, New Jersey, Connecticut, and elsewhere.
“Members of the organization pressured the victims to travel to the United States with false promises of employment and a better life. Once they were smuggled into the United States, the victims were forced to engage in prostitution, ”the statement from the Prosecutor’s Office describes.
“Young women and girls were transported to prostitution clients throughout New York state,” the agency adds.
Prosecutors mention two anonymous victims, identified as ‘Jane Doe 1’ and ‘Jane Doe 2’, who were minors when they fell into the clutches of these criminals. ‘Jane Doe 1’ would have been a victim from January 2004 to June 2006, and ‘Jane Doe 2’ from September 2007 to May 2008.
This cell controlled “routes”, created based on lists of clients in specific areas. The gang’s drivers, including Godínez and two other unidentified people in the indictment, were transporting the victims. Peiffer’s job also included protecting those drivers. One of them took sex slaves to the policeman between 2010 and 2014; the other did so from 2014 to 2018, according to prosecutors.
“They were part of an elaborate network of conspirators who used deception and coercion to sell dreams of a better life in America to young women, who only came to be forced into a miserable life of torment, sexual abuse and prostitution at the hands of his captors, ”said Ricky J. Patel, Acting Special Agent for the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit.
On Tuesday afternoon, Peiffer and his alleged accomplices had an initial hearing in federal court in Brooklyn. They are charged with conspiracy to transport minors, sex trafficking, extortion, promoting prostitution and using interstate facilities to commit bribes.
It has not been revealed how many women were treated by this gang, or where in Mexico they were recruited.
A recent report rated Mexico as the epicenter of human trafficking in Latin America. At least 15 areas of that country, almost all tourist and border cities, have a high incidence of this crime, according to another report prepared by the United Nations (UN).
From 2012 to 2017, the Mexican authorities rescued more than 5,200 victims of sex trafficking, including 3,308 adult women and 1,086 girls.