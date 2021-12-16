Side Effects After COVID Booster Vaccine Are Normal And To Be Expected – Experts

A doctor prepares a dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. AP

Side effects after the COVID-19 vaccine are normal and should be expected, but are not guaranteed. While some people are delighted to have a painless vaccination experience, others may worry that a lack of reactions is a sign that the vaccine is not working.

No immune system is the same as another, so some people may not experience any side effects, even if everything is working fine.

The same is true for booster vaccines, although the data collected so far suggests that the reaction to the third injection may not be as intense as the second from Pfizer or Moderna, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Safety data showed that serious adverse effects after a booster dose are rare, and in general, people had fewer reactions after the third dose than after their second dose,” said the CDC Director, the Dr. Rochelle Walensky, during a briefing at the White House on November 22.

Fever, headache, fatigue, and arm pain at the injection site are the most common side effects after booster shots of COVID-19, which are similar to those felt after initial doses, according to the CDC. . Most of the reactions have been “mild to moderate.” However, as with the primary series of two or one dose, serious side effects are rare, but can occur ”.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found that swollen lymph nodes under the vaccinated arm were more common after a Moderna booster compared to the first two doses of the same vaccine.

A CDC report published in September showed that local reactions, such as arm pain, to Pfizer booster doses were “slightly more common” compared to those felt after a second dose, whereas Systemic reactions, such as fever and headache, were less common after booster shots.

Anyone 16 years of age and older can receive a booster shot at least six months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or at least two months after receiving their single dose of J&J vaccine.

Why are there side effects after vaccination against COVID-19?

Side effects after vaccination against COVID-19 are to be expected, normal, and a sign that the body is developing the protection it needs to defend itself against a serious coronavirus disease.

The first injection of the two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines floods the immune system with instructions that teach cells to pump harmless proteins similar to those the coronavirus uses to infect people. Meanwhile, special cells of the immune system recognize the proteins as invaders and send signals to other immune cells to fight them.

The end result is an army of antibodies prepared to detect and eliminate the true proteins of the coronavirus the body finds them.

The second dose, which repeats this process, is a strong reminder of the threat of infection, as it makes the immune system work even harder to fight it. This could explain why second doses tend to cause more intense side effects in some people.

The third does it all again, boosting antibodies to levels strong enough to continue to protect you against severe COVID-19.

In general, studies have shown that younger people and women tend to experience more or worse side effects after vaccination than men and older people. Experts speculate that younger people and women have stronger immune systems that react more strongly to vaccines.

And be careful not to overthink the moments leading up to your vaccination appointment.

A survey of more than 550 vaccinated adults found that people who expected to experience side effects were “much more likely” to experience them than those who did not anticipate reactions. What’s more, expectations outperformed other predictors known to influence the likelihood of experiencing side effects, such as the specific vaccine the person received, age, and previous coronavirus infection.

Reactivation may be necessary to combat the omicron variant

Studies show that antibodies in initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine naturally decrease over time. Now, new evidence suggests that the new omicron variant of the coronavirus may evade vaccines to some extent and spread more rapidly than other strains, such as the delta, which remains the dominant version spreading domestically.

“We have seen it compete quite aggressively with the delta variant in other countries, specifically in the UK and Denmark, and we anticipate that we will have more cases,” Walensky said in an interview with McClatchy. “It is very possible that it can surpass the delta. I think we are still in the order of weeks. What we have seen in these other countries is a doubling time of the omicron of around two days, which is a really fast doubling time ”.

New data from South Africa shows that two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine offer 33% protection against omicron infection and 70% protection against hospitalization, according to The Associated Press. In comparison, two doses of the Pfizer vaccine offered 93% protection against hospitalization when the wave of the delta variant dominated the country.

However, Pfizer laboratory research shows that booster vaccines offer a 25-fold increase in antibody levels against omicron, similar to levels seen after two doses against the original version of the coronavirus. Although two doses appear to lose some power against infection, the data suggests that they may still protect against severe COVID-19, including hospitalization and death.

