Sinking affects homes in the center of Zaruma, in El Oro | Ecuador | News

Zaruma, El Oro

A new sinking has been reported on Wednesday night in a central sector of Zaruma, in the upper area of ​​El Oro.

The sinkhole occurred on Colón and Diez de Agosto streets. Several houses would be affected by the sinkhole. A heritage house collapsed, according to previous reports.

Videos of the huge hole that has formed in the downtown area circulate through social networks.

Firefighters from Zaruma and Portovelo traveled to the sector to verify the situation. Neighbors reported the emergency to the Ecu911 system.

One-block houses are estimated to be at risk. Some of these were evacuated.

Around 8:30 p.m., the National Risk Service confirmed the sinking in the urban area of ​​the canton. In his Twitter account, he indicated that the immediate evacuation of families was coordinated.

“Police provide security at the site of the event,” said the entity, which deployed personnel to the area.

The residents of the sector through videos that were disseminated on social networks warned of the sinking in the foundations of a house. Some said that roars were heard and that several families had to evacuate from the surroundings. A video captured the moment when the house collapsed.

“This house had several subsidence a few days ago, apparently it would be a consequence of the mining works under the city, the new sinkhole is located half a block from the La Inmaculada school, which also collapsed in 2017,” said José Lucero, resident of the canton Zaruma.

As a result of the sinking that occurred tonight, more than fifty homes were without electricity service. A technical inspection was carried out immediately to assess the damage to adjacent homes.

The vice mayor of Zaruma, Carlos Aguilar, immediately summoned the Committee for Emerging Operations of the Zaruma canton to attend to the emergency, while a group of firefighters and Risk technicians carried out an assessment of the damage in this area.

Among the first security recommendations, it was established that access to people within the perimeter where the sinkhole occurred, which ended with the collapse of a structure that is part of the heritage assets of this city of Orense.

President Guillermo Lasso said that he ordered the National Risk Service to coordinate with the Municipality and the institutions to provide care for affected families.

This is not the first time this situation has occurred in Zaruma. Last July, residents of Gonzalo Pizarro Street warned of the risk in their homes due to a sinkhole that evidenced the constant mining activity in the subsoil of the populated area of ​​the canton. (I)